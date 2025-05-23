To Be Hero X Episode 8: Lucky Cyan Arc Begins—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
With the E-Soul arc completed, To Be Hero X Episode 8 will begin depicting Cyan’s hero journey as she climbs the ranks to become number 7. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Three Seats,' Cheng feels guilty about Chao’s death, believing hesitation led to the fatal outcome. Enlighter suggests a powerful figure is behind it, prompting Cheng to assume it’s E-Soul. He challenges him publicly, despite Qing’s objections.
During their battle, Cheng can’t penetrate E-Soul’s shield until Rock’s plan works: forcing E-Soul to use Lightning Slash. Cheng counters it and kills him. Cheng inherits E-Soul’s Trust Value and becomes the 9th-ranked hero. Unbeknownst to him, Rock orchestrated everything, including Pomelo’s kidnapping and Chao’s murder.
To Be Hero X Episode 8 will begin the Lucky Cyan arc, introducing a girl who miraculously survived a devastating plane crash in Union Year 23. Raised in a children's welfare facility, Cyan develops an uncanny streak of good luck, which draws admiration and envy from her peers.
The episode will explore her early life and reveal how her fortune shapes her path to becoming a hero. One child in the facility resembles a young Yang Cheng, hinting at a possible connection between their pasts.
As stated on the official site, To Be Hero X Episode 8 will be titled ‘The Blue Girl’ and will be airing in Japan on May 25, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. Due to global time zone variations, international viewers may be able to stream it as early as May 24.
In Japan, To Be Hero X Episode 8 will broadcast on Fuji TV and additional networks and will also be available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and U-NEXT. Internationally, fans can catch the episode on services such as Crunchyroll, Aniplex, and bilibili Global.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
