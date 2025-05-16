To Be Hero X Episode 7: Cheng Competes For E-Soul’s Title; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The sixth episode of To Be Hero X, titled ‘Two E-Souls,’ shows Yang Cheng’s fame exploding after a viral video makes him the "New E-Soul." Shang Chao becomes his manager and reveals a new hero headquarters, while Cheng’s popularity grows—surpassing even the original E-Soul and angering his management.

Cheng is suddenly arrested, framed for Pomelo’s kidnapping. Though forced to stop using the E-Soul title, Enlighter and Chao prove his innocence. Cheng and Qing later visit the HQ, only to witness Chao get fatally shot by someone mistaking him for New E-Soul.

To Be Hero X Episode 7 will follow Yang Cheng as he searches for Chao’s killer, recalling a distinct neck scar on the shooter. However, the investigation will yield no leads, pushing Cheng into exhaustion. Despite Qing’s growing concern, Cheng will team up with Mr. Yan and prepare for a public duel for the E-Soul title.

The original E-Soul’s manager will question if he’s ready for the fallout from Cheng’s rise. The upcoming episode is set to feature the long-awaited confrontation between both E-Souls during the 34th E-Soul Anniversary event.

According to the official website, To Be Hero X Episode 7 will be titled ‘Three Seats’ and will premiere in Japan on May 18, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international viewers might have access as early as May 17.

In Japan, To Be Hero X Episode 7 will air on Fuji TV and other channels and stream on services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and U-NEXT. International audiences can watch the episode on platforms including Crunchyroll, Aniplex, and bilibili Global.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

