To Be Hero X Episode 6: Original E-Soul Notices Cheng; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last To Be Hero X episode, titled ‘One Actor,’ followed Yang Cheng, who was orphaned by thieves and saved by E-Soul. Now grown, he works as an E-Soul stage actor and secretly harbors feelings for Xia Qing. Hired to entertain her brother Pomelo, Cheng bonds with the child while training for E-Soul’s hero tribute.

After losing due to zero trust value, Pomelo is kidnapped. Cheng rescues him, nearly dies, and awakens real powers. Inspired, Pomelo grants him his first Trust Value. A judge later approaches Cheng with interest.

To Be Hero X Episode 6 will show Yang Cheng gaining public trust after footage of him saving Pomelo goes viral, earning over a million likes. People begin to believe he is the real E-Soul. With help from Xia Qing and Shang Zhao, Cheng begins acting as a true hero.

However, suspicion arises regarding the kidnapping. Meanwhile, the original E-Soul, shown training in the preview, becomes aware of Cheng’s popularity and expresses unease. The episode will likely explore the tension between the two E-Souls and the fallout from Cheng’s sudden rise.

According to the official website, To Be Hero X Episode 6 is titled ‘The Two Souls’ and will premiere in Japan on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. Due to time zone differences, some international viewers might be able to watch it as early as May 10.

The episode will air on Fuji TV and other Japanese networks, with streaming available on Amazon Prime, U-NEXT, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, and more. Internationally, To Be Hero X Episode 6 will be accessible via Crunchyroll and Bilibili Global in select regions.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

