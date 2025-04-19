BIGBANG's G-Dragon tops April brand reputation rankings, with Cha Eun Woo, BTS' Jimin, and Jungkook following closely

The boy group member brand reputation rankings for April 2025, based on data from March 19 to April 19, have been released by the Korean Business Research Institute. A comprehensive analysis ranked 755 boy group members based on consumer engagement, media presence and community impact, leveraging big data gathered over a month. This month's list features popular names like G-Dragon, Jungkook, Cha Eun Woo and more.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon held strong at the top spot of brand reputation rankings in April, with a total of 6,570,472 brand value points. His massive global success can be aligned with the release of his album Übermensch and his hosting of music variety show Good Day. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included Good Morning G-Dragon, space transmission, and KAIST professor. The K-pop star's positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 93.61 percent positive reactions.

Like him, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo also secured a similar rank in April as in March. He took the No. 2 spot with a brand reputation index of 5,668,853. Two BTS members closely followed the True Beauty star in the list. Jimin and Jungkook both moved up one place from their March positions and ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in April. Jimin's brand reputation ranking for this month is 4,723,660, marking a 50.72 percent increase in his score since March. Jungkook's index score is 4,402,770, marking a 54.78 percent rise in his score since last month.

Jin, who ranked 3rd last month, went down to sixth place in April, following Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon. The idol-actor's sudden entry in the top 5 on the list is all thanks to the ongoing buzz regarding the release of his Netflix drama, Weak Hero Class 2. He jumped to No. 5 with a staggering 103.01 percent surge in his brand reputation index, propelling his total April score to 3,262,656. Check out the full list below.

Top 30 of April boy group brand reputation rankings:

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BTS’s Jimin BTS’s Jungkook Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon BTS’s Jin Wanna One’s Kang Daniel SHINee’s Key BTS’s V BTS’ Suga BTS’s J-Hope MONSTA X’s Minhyuk EXO’s Baekhyun THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo Super Junior’s Kim Heechul RIIZE’s Wonbin NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun BTS’s RM THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae TVXQ’s Yunho BIGBANG’s Taeyang NCT’s Mark THE BOYZ’s Juyeon SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon Super Junior’s Kyuhyun SHINee’s Minho ATEEZ’s San Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

