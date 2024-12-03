5 TXT members: From Yeonjun and Soobin to Hueningkai, meet the rising stars of K-pop

Tomorrow X Together, better known as TXT, is a South Korean boy group formed by BigHit Music. Since their debut on March 4, 2019, the group has gained immense popularity for their youthful charm, unique concepts, and diverse musicality. TXT members comprise five talented artists: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai.

The group made its debut with the album The Dream Chapter: Star and took the world by storm. Being the second boy group to debut under BIGHIT Music following the global phenomenon BTS, they had big shoes to fill. They went on to release several albums and went on to achieve multiple records including becoming the first K-pop boy group to headline at at Lollapalooza music festival in the United States.

Without further ado, here’s an in-depth look at each member:

TXT Members: Discover the K-pop stars

1. Yeonjun

Full Name: Choi Yeonjun

Birthday: September 13, 1999

Position: Rapper, Dancer, Vocalist

Nationality: South Korean

Yeonjun, the eldest member of TXT, is often referred to as the ‘IT Boy’ due to his exceptional talent and charismatic stage presence. Known for his versatility, Yeonjun excels in rap, dance, and vocals, making him a standout performer. He trained for four years before debuting and was praised as one of BigHit’s top trainees. Off-stage, Yeonjun is playful and has a warm personality, often bringing laughter to the group.

The artist became the first member to debut solo and released the single GGUM in 2024 which was extremely well-received by fans. The dance challenge for the song also became viral and both fans and fellow K-pop idols could be seen recording themselves performing it.

2. Soobin

Full Name: Choi Soobin

Birthday: December 5, 2000

Position: Leader, Vocalist, Dancer

Nationality: South Korean

Advertisement

Soobin serves as the leader of TXT and is admired for his gentle yet effective leadership style. Standing tall at 185 cm, he is often dubbed the ‘Soft Giant’ for his towering height and soft-spoken demeanor. Soobin’s warm voice and expressive performances have won the hearts of fans worldwide. Despite being shy at times, he’s known for his quirky sense of humor and deep care for his members, often acting as the glue that holds the group together.

3. Beomgyu

Full Name: Choi Beomgyu

Birthday: March 13, 2001

Position: Vocalist, Dancer, Visual

Nationality: South Korean

Beomgyu is a multitalented member who brings a unique energy to TXT. Besides his roles as a vocalist and dancer, he’s often highlighted as a visual member due to his striking features. Beomgyu’s cheerful and lively personality brightens up any room, and he’s known for his witty comebacks. Interestingly, Beomgyu also contributes to songwriting and composing, showcasing his musical depth. Fans admire him for his ability to switch effortlessly between being goofy off-stage and powerful on-stage.

Advertisement

4. Taehyun

Full Name: Kang Taehyun

Birthday: February 5, 2002

Position: Vocalist, Dancer

Nationality: South Korean

Taehyun is known for his exceptional vocal skills and sharp intellect. He trained for three years before debuting, and his dedication to improving his craft is evident in TXT’s live performances. Often described as witty and articulate, Taehyun’s calm and composed personality contrasts with his explosive energy on stage. He’s a perfectionist who inspires fans with his work ethic and often shares motivational messages, earning him a loyal fanbase.

5. HueningKai

Full Name: Kai Kamal Huening

Birthday: August 14, 2002

Position: Vocalist, Dancer, Maknae

Nationality: Korean-American

HueningKai, the youngest member and TXT’s “maknae,” has a unique charm that sets him apart. As the group’s only half-Korean member, he brings a multicultural flair to TXT, with his father being of German-American descent and his mother being Korean. HueningKai is celebrated for his angelic vocals and playful personality, which make him a fan favorite. Besides music, he’s also skilled at playing instruments like the piano and guitar. His cheerful and carefree attitude often balances the group’s dynamics, adding a touch of innocence and fun.

Advertisement

Together, the TXT members embody a perfect blend of talent, charisma, and synergy. Their diverse personalities and skills contribute to their ever-growing global fanbase, lovingly known as MOA (Moments of Alwaysness). Whether it’s their chart-topping hits, mesmerizing performances, or genuine interactions with fans, TXT continues to solidify their place as one of K-pop’s most beloved groups.

The group recently made their comeback with a new album titled Minisode 3: Tomorrow and went on to release another EP The Star Chapter: Sanctuary, all in the year 2024. Moreover, they also went on their third world tour, Act: Promise, kicking off the first show at KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on May 3, 2024. The tour also sold out in various cities soon after its announcement.

TXT is expected to continue showcasing their exceptional talents through innovative music, captivating performances, and heartfelt connections with their global fanbase, MOA. Their dedication to growth and creativity ensures they remain at the forefront of K-pop, inspiring millions with their artistry and charm as they reach new milestones in their journey.