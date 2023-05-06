Black Knight: What to expect from the upcoming Netflix show?

Netflix has been big on K-drama content and this time the platform has announced the highly anticipated release of a South Korean TV series titled Black Knight. With elements of iconic Korean hits like Train to Busan and Mad Max, this Kim Woo Bin starrer Black Knight is expected to be a huge hit. In short, you must expect a lot of action, drama, and cinematic brilliance all set in a post-apocalypse time stretch.

With Black Knight buzzing all over the internet, we decided to let you in on all the inside deets of the upcoming Korean show. Scroll on for details on the cast, plot, and posters along with the release date of Black Knight.

Netfiix’s Upcoming Korean drama: Black Knight

Based on Lee Yoon Gyun's famous webtoon titled Delivery Knight, the upcoming Netflix show illustrates a dystopian future depicting a life where extensive pollution has practically destroyed the air. The situation is so dire that stepping outside is a threat to life. People who are still alive are forced to survive by relying on an elite service of delivery drivers.

Black Knight Poster

Here is the latest poster of the upcoming Netflix series Black Knight. The poster illustrates Kim Woo Bin in a respiratory mask amidst a barren world in a sandstorm. With a serious expression and mask, the poster also depicts a sense of urgency introducing curiosity.

Black Knight Plot

The dystopian Korean show titled Black Knight is set fifty years from now in the future; a world where intense air pollution has disrupted the atmosphere. In fact, the Korean sci-fi action drama features a condition so dire that people require respirators simply to breathe as they step outside their homes. The plot of the show is based on the story of the famous webtoon titled Taekbaegisa and illustrates a world in 2071 where catastrophic air pollution levels lead to severe survival struggles and class divide leads to serious crises. The show primarily follows the story of a refugee Sa Wol played by Kang You Seok and a deliveryman played by Kim Woo Bin. Watch the show to witness how the two brave men face life-threatening challenges.

We highly recommend watching the show if you like dystopian plots. However, apart from the extreme atmospheric condition, the show also focuses on another interesting aspect of society where survival depends on class. In the series, these divides are implemented with the help of QR codes. Watch the show to witness a grim future where scarce resources broaden the gap between the rich and the not-so-rich. Amidst all the chaos, watching Sa Wol’s character will be a treat to your eyes.

Kim Woo Bin’s Netflix drama: Black Knight - Cast and Creators

Advertisement

The upcoming Korean drama Black Knight is written as well as directed by Cho Ui Seok. The show features a star cast including Korean actors like Kim Woo Bin, Song Seung Heon, Kang Yoo Seok, and Esom among several others. The show has been one of the most highly awaited Korean dramas that marks Kim Woo-bin’s return to action dramas post his exceptional performance in Netflix’s Our Blues. Ahead find everything you must know about the esteemed cast members of the upcoming Korean show.

Kim Woo Bin as a Delivery Man 5-8

One of the most reasons for the anticipation of Black Knight’s release has to be the fact that Kim Woo Bin will be seen playing the legendary character of a delivery man called 5-8. The 33-year-old Korean will be seen doing plenty of action scenes which will definitely be worth watching. Kim Woo Bin has been previously seen as Choi Young Do in K-drama called The Heirs along with that he was seen in The Con Artists, Our Blues, Alienoid, and Twenty among others. Kim Woo Bin has previously worked with Director Cho Ui Seok for Master, fans are definitely excited for their comeback.

Song Seung Heon plays Ryu Seok

The 46-year-old actor Song Seung Heon will be seen playing the role of Ryu Seok. Ryu Seok is one of the most ruthless characters on the show. He is the son of Ryu Hae Jin who is the chairman of Chun Myung Group. The show portrays Ryu’s jealousy towards his father’s accomplishments and how this jealousy leads to his descent. Song Seung Heon is one of the biggest Korean stars who has been seen in Korean shows like Black, Autumn in My Heart, My Princess, East of Eden, Player, Dinner Mate, and The Great Show among several others. Catch Black Knight on Netflix to witness a villainous Ryu Seok played by Song Seung Heon.

Kang Yoo Seok plays Sa Wol

The upcoming Korean Netflix series titled Black Knight stars Kang Yoo Seok as So Wol. So Wol is a refugee who idolizes 5-8 and longs to serve as a delivery man. The 24-year-old Korean star has proven his talent through his performances in Korean content like Start-Up, Melting Me Softly, Beyond Evil, and Payback among several others.

Advertisement

Esom plays Seol Ah

Lee So Young, popularly known by her stage name Esom, plays the character of Seol Ah in the upcoming Korean drama. Seol Ah is a military officer who works at the Defence Intelligence Command. Eson is expected to deliver exceptional performance with her brilliant acting skills previously demonstrated in films like Inseparable Bros, Samjin Company English Class, and Microhabitat. The 33-year-old actress was also seen in Korean dramas like Taxi Driver.

Netfiix’s Upcoming Korean drama: Black Knight Release Date

The upcoming Korean drama Black Knight will be available to stream on Netflix and is all set to release on May 12, 2023. The upcoming Korean show will have 6 episodes with a duration of around 60-70 minutes. The show is perfect for a quick weekend binge.

Black Knight Trailer

Here is the trailer for the upcoming Korean drama.

With a stellar mix of cast and creators along with an extraordinary plot, the upcoming Netflix series Black Knight is expected to be an exhilarating tale of the future portraying distinctive and dynamic characters. The thriller drama will definitely be one of a kind. The unsettling setup will manage to give you goosebumps and grip your attention while adding an unnerving sense of urgency to survive along with a new perspective to life set in the future. The six-episode show Black Knight will premiere on May 12, 2023, and will be available to stream on Netflix.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 10 Upcoming K-dramas to watch in May 2023 - My Perfect Stranger to Race