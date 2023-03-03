What to watch this weekend: March 3-5

The weekend is here which means you can get into a cozy bed to catch up on the newly released movies and shows. This list ranges from action, comedy, to thriller which will effectively satiate all the movie fanatics for this weekend. Here are some of the best movies and television shows that you can binge watch on this weekend.

Movies and television shows

1. Creed III

Creed III is one of the newly released movies starring Michael B. Jordan. This sports drama movie has generally received positive reviews from the audience. The plot follows Adonis who has a great professional career as well as family life. However what will happen when former boxing prodigy and childhood friend resurfaces?



Where to Watch: In theaters near you

2. Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me

Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me is a brand new Polish drama which was recently released on Netflix. It follows the plot of a young journalist who is forced to choose between her passionless marriage with a loving husband or a young ex-boyfriend who has entered back into her life.

Where to Watch: Netflix

3. Die Hart: The Movie

Die Hart: The Movie can also be a great start to your weekend which follows the quest of fictionalized Kevin Hart as he tries to become an action movie star. Hart starts attending school by Ron Wilcox to become one of the best action stars in the industry.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

4. The Last of Us

The Last of Us is the perfect television series for video game lovers to watch this weekend. The series follows the post-apocalyptic world, twenty years after mass fungal infection strikes the world and transforms people into zombie-like creatures.

Where to Watch: Disney Hotstar

5. Outer Banks

If you are looking for a teen drama then the Outer Banks might just be the best television series to binge watch this weekend. It follows the storyline of teenagers in the Outer Banks of North Carolina as they set out on the mission. The society is divided between working class locals and wealthy seasonal residents.

Where to Watch: Netflix

6. Poker Face

Poker Face is also one of the drama-filled series about Charlie with the extraordinary talent to know when someone is lying. As she sets out on a journey for Plymouth Barracuda, she encounters new characters and strange crimes to investigate.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime or Apple TV

