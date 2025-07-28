9 best Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani dialogues for you

Directed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28, 2023. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the main leads. Also featuring Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan, the romantic comedy drama has completed two years of its release today. On the occasion, we have listed down nine best dialogues from the movie that are hilarious and dramatic to the core.

1. "Handle with care yaar, I'm fragile.”

This hilarious dialogue delivered by Ranveer Singh became an instant hit during the film release. It showcased self-aware and yet endearing persona of Ranveer’s character Rocky Randhawa.

2. "Main toh vot dena hi band kar diya, mai toh kehta hu aap bhi band hi kar do. Kya fayda, Shamita toh hai nahi..."

Remember when Ranveer as Rocky was trying to have a conversation with Alia Bhatt’s character, Rani Chatterjee’s family? His Bigg Boss reference to Shamita Shetty left everyone in splits.

3. "Farak nahi toh khatam nahi honge par yeh rishta khatam ho chuka hai, Rocky."

This is when Alia Bhatt as Rani temporarily ends her relationship with Rocky Randhawa after a family feud. This line reflects the struggle the couple faces.

4. “Tu na mujhe duffer samajhti hai. Chal aaj tu mujhe kuch puch ke dekh, Google ke chithade nahi faad diye naa, mera naam bhi Rocky Randhawa nahi hai!"

This dialogue captures Rocky's over-the-top confidence as he tries to prove himself to Rani, despite his academic shortcomings.

5. “Chup kar! Baat karni hai tere se yaar, tu kabhi kisi aur ko bolne kyun nahi deta yaar?”

It is a perfect depiction of how a person expresses themselves while dealing with an overly enthusiastic talker. Alia as Rani delivered this dialogue in the movie while talking to Rocky Randhawa.

6. “Rishte ka steering wheel jahan apne haath mein... backseat driving family hi karta hain”

This powerful line delivered by Shabana Azmi delves into Indian family dynamics and how other family members influence the decision in personal relationships.

7. "West Bengal India mein kidhar hai? West mein, but obvio...!"

This hilarious conversation between Ranveer and Alia’s characters depicts the cultural and intellectual gap between Rocky and Rani.

8. “Yeh survive kar liya naa toh shayad shaadi ke agle pachaas saal survive kar lenge."

This dialogue sums up the entire premise of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It highlights the immense challenge Rocky and Rani face while staying committed to each other.

9. “Yaar, aap toh mujhe full checkout maar rahe ho!”

This funny dialogue by Ranveer Singh is the epitome of Rocky's directness and unshakeable confidence. It is both flirty and funny.

Which dialogue is your favorite one?

