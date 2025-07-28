Sardaar Ji 3 has emerged as the highest-grossing Punjabi film internationally, surpassing another Diljit Dosanjh starrer trequel Jatt and Juliet 3. The horror comedy has grossed USD 7.75 million (Rs. 67 crore), going past Jatt and Juliet 3, which had earned USD 7.30 million (Rs. 61 crore) last year.

The record has come largely due to its extraordinary run in Pakistan, where it is now the second highest-grossing film of all time, just behind The Legend of Maula Jatt. The film has grossed over PKR 50 crore so far, and the way it is trending, it could go as high as PKR 65-70 crore. Along with Pakistan, the film is also the biggest grosser from Pollywood in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and some of the European markets.

However, in what are typically the two biggest overseas territories for Punjabi films, Canada and Australia, the film has remained short of the record numbers. In Canada, it has grossed CAD 3 million, short of CAD 3.88 million of J&J3, while Australia is third behind Mastaney (AUD 1.67 million) and J&J3 (AUD 1.55 million) with AUD 1.20 million.

The film featured a Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir, which led to it missing the release in India but amplified its appeal in Pakistan and the Pakistani diaspora abroad. All the aforementioned markets where the film became the highest grosser are the ones which have a significant Pakistani diaspora.

Despite its remarkable overseas run, the absence of a release in India has significantly dented its worldwide number. Needless to say, with a release in India, the film would have cruised past Rs. 100 crore mark and quite possibly beaten Jatt and Juliet 3 as the biggest Punjabi film ever.

The domestic market for Punjabi films has been in dire need of HITs since September last year. Even though films have done well, some even did BLOCKBUSTER numbers overseas, things have been silent domestically. Sardaar Ji 3 was hoped to be that film, but that hasn’t happened. There are whispers that Sardaar Ji 3 may get a release in India this August, but given the political complications, that remains a long shot.

