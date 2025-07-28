Bhumi Pednekar spills beans on botox and fillers, reveals what's constant in her meals

The debate around Botox and fillers is not new! Time and again, actors have faced backlash for opting for cosmetic procedures. Bhumi Pednekar, who marked her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, has also been accused by netizens of undergoing cosmetic surgeries. In fact, her recent appearance in the web series titled The Royals only added fuel to the fire, and internet users trolled her for the alleged botox and fillers.

Over the years, Bhumi Pednekar has consistently denied such speculations, and now, she has opened up about cosmetic surgeries in general.

Bhumi Pednekar talks about botox and fillers

Talking to News 18, the 36-year-old actress said, "I feel, to each their own. We live in a time where people should make their own choices. I am nobody to have any kind of judgment on what people want to do. I also feel that this is being discussed way too much.”

Further, talking about her diet, she revealed that one time that remains a constant in her regular meals. Bhumi added, "People get very scared of but I have it in my diet – fat. I have a lot of ghee in my diet. The only difference is, I do not cook in ghee; I consume it raw. Put it on your rotis or idlis, it is very beneficial for your health."

Bhumi Pednekar never compromises on her skincare routine

Earlier, the Pati Patni aur Woh actress discussed her skincare remedies, makeup hacks, and her take on shattering the toxic beauty standards. Spilling the beans on her skincare regime, Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she relies on the CTM formula- cleansing, toning, and moisturising. Even if it's a busy schedule for her, she never misses out on it.

To maintain her inner and outer glow, the B-town celebrity drinks an adequate amount of water every day. Bhumi also follows a balanced diet and takes proper rest.

For the unversed, she was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet.

