Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday’s secret Instagram account exposed, Tara Sutaria, Ananya and others follow

Ahaan Panday is among the limelight these days, following the blockbuster success of his debut movie, Saiyaara. However, even before marking his entry in the glamor world, Ahaan was quite active on social media. His videos imitating Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and grooving on their songs also caught attention recently. And now, it seems Ahaan Panday even has a secret Instagram account.

Advertisement

Ahaan Panday's secret Instagram account goes viral

While Saiyaara team is currently busy celebrating the huge success of the film, Ahaan Panday's secret social media account got exposed. Netizens spotted an account with username @panday.ahaan, which has a display picture of a cartoonishing little puppy playing a guitar. It is a private account which has around 206 posts, 506 followers and 1603 followings. The bio of Panday's speculated secret account reads, ‘Do it with love.’

What's interesting is to note that several celebrities from the film industry follow the account including Ahaan's elder sister, Alanna Panday and cousin, Ananya Panday. Besides his family, Tara Sutaria, Prit Kamani, Khushi Kapoor, and even Aneet Padda are following the account. For the unversed, Aneet played the female lead in Saiyaara, and was paired opposite Ahaan Panday.

Though the actor has not confirmed or denied the reports of his secret account, it's quite obvious that Ahaan would have two accounts - one for fans and one for his close ones.

Advertisement

Talking about his public instagram handle, it has a username as @ahaanpandayy. The account has only 84 posts which are majorly promotional assets of his movie, Saiyaara. It is about to hit the 2 million followers count.

Saiyaara Box Office

For the unversed, Saiyaara has worked very well for the masses. The movie received a thunderous response and it became a rage at the box office. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has already stormed past the Rs 250 crore net mark in India, with superlative box office run. The movie has the potential to hit around Rs 400 crore by the end of its domestic theatrical run.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Not Ahaan Panday or Aneet Padda but Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani were first choice for Saiyaara