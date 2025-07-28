Maaman OTT Release: When and where to watch Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer family drama movie online

Maaman, starring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, hit the big screens on May 16, 2025. Following speculations on its OTT release, the family drama flick is finally hitting the streaming space.

When and where to watch Maaman

Maaman is slated to begin streaming from August 28, 2025, on the OTT platform ZEE5. The official update was made by the streaming platform itself.

Earlier, Soori himself had confirmed that the satellite and digital rights were bought by ZEE Network, with an official date for its streaming being finalized now.

Official trailer and plot of Maaman

Maaman features the story of Inba, a young man who takes extreme care of his sister Girija, who is struggling to have a child after 10 years of marriage. Upon finally giving birth to her son, Nilan, his maternal uncle, Inba, prioritizes him over everything else.

Meanwhile, Inba and his sister’s gynec Rekha fall in love, leading to their marriage years later. However, despite tying the knot, his nephew Nilan often comes in between them, leading the couple to be unable to have private moments for themselves.

Multiple instances of this led the couple to have an outburst, with Inba’s sister Girija even misunderstanding Rekha. Finally, Inba and his nephew drift apart, leaving Nilan experiencing fits.

What happens to the bond shared by Inba and Nilan, and does the former manage to balance his love life along with his family life, forms the entire story.

Cast and crew of Maaman

Maaman is headlined by Soori with actors like Rajkiran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Swasika as Girija, Master Prageeth Sivan, Baba Bhaskar, Bala Saravanan, Jayaprakash, Viji Chandrasekhar, Geetha Kailasam, and many more in key roles. The film even has Tamil actor Vimal in a cameo appearance.

The film is directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, who penned the screenplay based on a story by Soori himself. With Hridayam fame Hesham Abdul Wahab himself composing the tracks and background scores, the film had Dinesh Purushothaman and Ganesh Siva handling the cinematography and editing.

