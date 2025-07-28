Not Ahaan Panday or Aneet Padda but Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani were first choice for Saiyaara

Saiyaara has taken everyone by surprise and has stormed the box office. The Mohit Suri directorial has changed everything for the newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who marked their big screen debut with the film. However, Ahaan and Aneet were not the first choices for the musical romantic drama.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were original choices for Saiyaara

According to Scoopwhoop, the real-life couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani was the first choice to headline the movie. Both the actors were immensely loved in Dharma Productions' Shershaah, which eventually blossomed romance between them. Though the makers had approached the before signing Ahaan and Aneet, but talks fizzled out soon.

In an interview, Mohit Suri himself revealed that he was casting some established actors but it was Aditya Chopra who asked him to consider a fresh casting with fresh faces. Reportedly, Aditya Chopra had told Suri that your film won't work as it's a story of two youngsters. When Mohit quizzed him that who would like to invest on newcomers in such a tricky box office environment, Chopra quipped that he will. And, the rest is history!

For the unversed, Mohit Suri has previously worked with Sidharth Malhotra in Ek Villain (2014), which was a Super Hit venture at the box office. And Suri is known to repeat his actors- be it Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Roy Kapur, or Shraddha Kapoor.

Saiyaara crosses Rs 250 crore at Indian box office

Talking about Saiyaara's box office performance, the modern love story has stormed past the Rs 250 crore net mark in just 11 days. The movie is recieving a sensational response from the audience and is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark by the end of this week. If the movie manages to hold well against Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2, it will certainly cross the Rs 350 crore mark too and end its theatrical run in the vicinity of Rs 375 crore to Rs 400 crore net in India.

