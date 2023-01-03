BTS’ Jimin, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and more: Top 10 K-Pop artists who achieved multiple followers in 2022

A fandom data-observing platform came up with a list of 10 K-Pop artists who gained the most followers in 2022 and we got to see the power these artists have in the industry. All the BTS members began their personal Instagram accounts in 2021 itself to catch up with ARMYs and share a sneak peek into their lives while BLACKPINK members have had their accounts for a while but due to their activities in 2022, they gained many new followers.

The group BTS proved that they were the most influential artist for the year by reaching the top of the 2022 Hanteo Annual Chart. BTS also took the top spot on the 2022 annual music chart and won two crowns. BTS' Proof took first place on the 2022 annual music chart. With this album, BTS was the only one to break 3 million copies on the chart.

Taeyang posted a picture on his Instagram on the 1st with the hashtag “#2023”. The released photo shows the back of a man standing in a recording studio with Taeyang. Previously, on December 26th, Taeyang announced that he would not renew his contract with YG Entertainment and would be working as an artist under THEBLACKLABEL, a company affiliated with YG. Following this, it was known that BTS member Jimin would feature in Taeyang's solo album scheduled to be released in January, drawing extraordinary attention. Fans' curiosity soared about the identity of the man in the photo released in this car.

RM:

According to the latest chart (as of December 31) released by Billboard, an American music media, on December 28th, RM's first official solo album 'Indigo' re-entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3. This is the first time that a Korean solo singer's album has reached number 3. In addition, 'Indigo' ranked first on the world album chart for three weeks in a row, and re-entered the chart at number two each for top album sales and top current album.

BTS's anthology album 'Proof' climbed five spots from the previous week to No. 90 on the Billboard 200, charting for 28 consecutive weeks. It also landed at No. 2 in World Albums, No. 29 in Top Current Albums, and No. 69 in Top Album Sales.

V:

After opening BTS' personal Instagram account on December 6, 2021, V recorded 1 million followers in 43 minutes and 10 million followers in 4 hours and 52 minutes, making it a Guinness World Record. V's record was also included in the '2023 Guinness World Records (Guinness Book of Records)', which is published annually by Guinness World Records and published in more than 100 countries around the world.

BLACKPINK's achievements:

According to the agency YG Entertainment on January 3rd, BLACKPINK’s 'Shut Down' surpassed 300 million views on YouTube around 3:31 am on the same day.It has been about 110 days since it was released on September 16 last year.

BLACKPINK's 'Shut Down' is a hip-hop song that samples the 3rd movement of Italian composer and violinist Paganini's Violin Concerto No. 2, 'La Campanella', which has been highly praised for being a song made by selling one's soul to the devil. The heavy beat harmonized with the sharp violin performance of the original song. The members' vocals and dynamic rapping decorate it. Along with this, BLACKPINK member Lisa's first solo album track 'MONEY' dance practice video also surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. This is the 38th 100 million views in BLACKPINK’s career.

Lisa's Money:

‘Money’ features swag-filled rap lyrics on top of a sophisticated hip-hop sound.A month after the release of the sound source, it went viral and ran backwards on major charts around the world. It topped the iTunes Top Song chart in 66 countries. It charted on the UK Official Single Top 100, Billboard Hot 100 chart, and Pop Airplay chart for 8 weeks, 2 weeks, and 3 weeks in a row, respectively.

Jisoo:

On January 3rd, Jisoo opened her personal YouTube channel 'Happiness Index 103%' and released her first vlog video. The video, posted under the title 'LONDON vlog', captures the daily life of Jisoo, who challenged to shoot a vlog during BLACKPINK's European tour. The video, which contains daily life such as exercising at the gym to manage physical strength or walking on the streets of London on a day off with Lisa, exceeded 2 million views within 10 hours of being released.

10. BLACKPINK’s Jennie (jennierubyjane)

She gained 12.2 million followers in 2022.