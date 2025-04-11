BLACKPINK's Jennie drops Like JENNIE remix with DJ Peggy Gou ahead of solo Coachella gig; check out

Jennie is known for her bold and powerful musical offerings. Groovy tunes, addictive hook steps and unapologetic lyrics are the BLACKPINK rapper's signature style. Her latest track, Like JENNIE, has been making and breaking one record after another ever since it was released on March 7, 2025. Building on the track's popularity, Jennie dropped its remix version today, on April 11. She teamed up with Korean DJ and music producer Peggy Gou for the same.

Advertisement

The union of the two talented individuals from different spheres of music has generated excitement among fans. The upbeat remix version of Like JENNIE was released with a visualizer of two female boxers. The version is absolutely something you would want to play at a party. From the beginning till the end, there isn't a single chance of feeling bored. The BLACKPINK member mentioned Like JENNIE to be a self-love anthem. Even though the lyrics go like "Keep your hair done, nails done, like Jennie," she actually intended to refer to the GenZ phrase 'you do you'.

It means embracing your true self and radiating confidence without losing your unique identity. Since its release, Jennie's single Like JENNIE has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. With the drop of the remix version with DJ Peggy Gou, the song's popularity is expected to increase even more. Peggy Gou is a pioneering Korean electronic musician who has taken the global stage by storm, performing at iconic music festivals such as Coachella in the US, Glastonbury in the UK, Primavera Sound in Spain, and Fuji Rock in Japan.

Advertisement

Jennie will also be taking the Coachella stage as a solo artist soon. She is set to perform in Indio, California, on two Sundays, April 13 and April 20, 2025. Her latest 15-track album, Ruby, achieved a notable milestone by reaching No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 main albums chart and sold over 1 million copies worldwide in its first week alone. The album also achieved the highest first-week sales for a K-pop female solo artist in 2025, surpassing 660,000 copies in South Korea.

ALSO READ: Like JENNIE: BLACKPINK member boldly disses vaping controversy and ex-boyfriend EXO's Kai in new song? Fans spot hints