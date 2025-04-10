Coachella 2025 Week 1: BLACKPINK’s Jennie-Lisa and ENHYPEN's set timings out; Know when, where, and how to watch live

BLACKPINK in your area (they are). Not a group reunion but before the world tour for BLACKPINK, BLINK (BLACKPINK’s fandom) will get to see their favorite artists on stage. On April 6, 2025, revealed in an X post (@BUU_BLACKPINK), the official Coachella 2025-time schedule (week one) for BLACKPINK members Jennie and Lisa. Now these two K-Pop idols are expected to set the stage on fire on different dates and stages during Coachella’s two weekends. Not just them, ENHYPEN will make their debut on the Coachella stage. The XO (Only If You Say Yes) hitmakers will perform not once but twice this month.

- BLACKPINK’s Lisa is scheduled to perform on Friday, April 11, 2025, on the Sahara Stage from 7:45 PM to 8:40 PM PT.

- BLACKPINK’s Jennie is scheduled to perform on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the Outdoor Theatre from 7:45 PM to 8:35 PM PT.

- ENHYPEN is scheduled to perform on Monday, April 14, 2025, and Saturday, April 19, 2025, on the Sahara Stage from 8:35 PM to 9:20 PM PT. They are the second boy group to perform after ATEEZ.

Before heading to Coachella, the K-Pop group ENHYPEN will appear in the upcoming episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live talk show on April 10, 2025, at 11:35 PM (US Time).

For BLACKPINK as a group, the K-pop girl group performed at Coachella for the first time in 2019. Among the four members – Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa – two members returned for Coachella week performances in 2023. Jennie who performed You & Me and Lisa performed Money as solo acts.

But how to watch the live performance if you fail or don’t get the tickets for Coachella? Well, fret not—one can easily watch the performance on YouTube via Coachella’s official channel. Even the Coachella Livestreaming app is another way to watch the performances without any hiccups.

Now, speaking of the group tour for BLACKPINK, the members are all set to go on a world tour covering 10 cities. The start will be from Goyang Stadium, South Korea, on July 5 and 6, 2025.

As for ENHYPEN, after finishing Coachella and the talk show, the group consisting of 7 members – Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki – will resume their third world tour, Walk The Line, with a one-day performance in Bangkok, Thailand, in June 2025.