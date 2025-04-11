Are BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie no longer close? Viral clip sparks fan debate over members 'ignoring' each other

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie have found themselves at the center of renewed online speculation after a brief moment between the two went viral, prompting fans and netizens alike to question the current nature of their relationship.

As BLACKPINK continues into a new era marked by solo activities and separate management, the group's internal bonds have become a topic of constant curiosity. While the quartet, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, have publicly spoken about their deep friendship over the years, fans have increasingly speculated about a possible shift in that closeness, especially as the members expand into different corners of the entertainment world.

The latest stir began when a short clip of Jennie and Lisa was uploaded to TikTok. The video shows the two idols having a brief encounter, likely backstage or at a private event, where they walk past one another without visibly acknowledging each other. Although the moment lasted only a few seconds, it quickly exploded online, amassing over 3.1 million views and generating thousands of comments, many of which expressed concern or disappointment. Netizens suggest that the moment hinted at tension or distance between the two and believe they may have intentionally ‘ignored’ each other.

However, not everyone was quick to jump to conclusions. A major number of BLINKs (BLACKPINK’s fandom) were quick to defend Lisa and Jennie, urging people not to overanalyze a fleeting interaction. Many pointed out that the clip seemed to have been taken during BLACKPINK’s 8th anniversary celebration in August 2024, based on Lisa’s outfit. Since the event was a private gathering attended by all four members, some argued that the moment captured was likely just a candid slice of a longer interaction, taken out of context.

Nonetheless, this isn’t the first time Lisa has been at the center of such discussions. In the past, she’s been criticized by certain online users for not outwardly promoting her fellow members’ solo endeavors. From music releases to fashion campaigns, every absence or silence from one member tends to invite scrutiny, regardless of the reasons behind it.

While such assumptions have no official basis, they’ve continued to fuel debates, especially now that each member has pursued different directions. Lisa, for instance, launched her own label LLOUD and is focusing on her global music and fashion ventures. Jennie, meanwhile, founded her own company OA and has been working on solo music, acting, and fashion projects.

Though both have been busy charting independent paths, fans long for signs of continued closeness between the members. Still, many loyal fans of BLACKPINK remain hopeful that the bond forged over years of training, touring, and sharing the spotlight remains intact, even if it isn’t always put on display.

