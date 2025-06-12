BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie rekindle dating rumors again post his military discharge

BTS member V's discharge from the military on June 10 after completing 18 months of training has put him in the spotlight. But now, he's generating buzz for a different reason– his recent Instagram activity since resuming civilian life. It has once again set off speculation about a potential romance with K-pop star Jennie, drawing considerable interest and attention due to the high-profile status of both celebrities.

Fans spot alleged evidence of BTS' V dating BLACKPINK's Jennie

Kim Taehyung aka V is currently a hot topic on social media for his Instagram updates on social media post completion of his mandatory national service. On June 11, he posted a series of photos featuring his military colleagues, his gym deets with actor Song Kang, a celebratory cake for his discharge and his solo shots in military uniforms. Four things about the post caught fans' attention the most. They are as follows–

The BTS member's cake included the message "I'm happy to be with you." Fans reacted to the romantic tone of the phrase, saying, "I CAN'T IMAGINE ANY OF HIS FAMILY, FRIENDS SAYING "I'm happy to be with you THIS CAKE IS DEFINITELY GIVEN TO HIM BY JENNIE."

Another picture featured a shot of V's back, focusing on his backpack. However, the blue teddy bear keychain was what stole the limelight as fans spotted a black version of the same keychain on Jennie's bag before.

The third and fourth alleged evidence was the song used by V on his post and its caption. The song is called Love Me JeJe and the caption reads "Love me tete." According to fans, JeJe and tete referred to Jennie and Taehyung as usage of such cute pet names is a common phenomenon among young couples of Korea.

Previously, Jennie's latest post made a day before V's military discharge added fuel to the dying down fiery dating rumors. The second slide of the post includes several letters scattered in a table, and shippers' eyes were fixated on the letter T. The usage of her song Seoul City created additional buzz as many believed it to be dedicated to V.

