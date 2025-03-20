BLACKPINK's Lisa embraces Thai culture in preview for Mook's dance number in The White Lotus season 3; watch

Is there anything BLACKPINK's Lisa can't do? The answer is an obvious no. This Thai-born superstar, who has already conquered the K-pop world with her unparalleled dance skills, beguiling beauty, and fierce stage presence, is now taking the acting world by storm. Lisa has made her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3, and she's already leaving a lasting impression.

In this new season, Lisa plays the character Mook, a resort employee and health mentor. One of the standout moments from the show involves Lisa showcasing her stunning Thai dance, a performance that has quickly become the talk of the internet. HBO shared a snippet of her dance, which highlights her in a traditional Thai costume, designed perfectly to reflect the rich cultural heritage of Thailand.

The elaborate headpiece, adorned with intricate details and golden colour, enhances the beauty of the K-pop star. BLACKPINK Lisa's dance, hand gestures, and body language are nearly perfect. Fans have been quick to compliment her performance, with one commenting, "Mook is so iconic," and another jokingly saying, "I'll be very disappointed if the plot isn't her being a manipulative con artist."

The teaser, captioned with “Don’t get too close,” has sparked even more excitement, with viewers eager to see more of Lisa's role and her character's potential storyline. It's clear that when it comes to her native dance form, Lisa is a master, and her talent shines brightly on screen.

While little is known about Mook’s full character arc in The White Lotus Season 3, there’s no doubt that Lisa’s performance will be one of the season’s key highlights. The show, which is known for its dark comedy and suspenseful twists, continues to unfold the secrets of its guests and staff at a luxurious resort. Directed by Mike White, the series has impressed audiences with its unique blend of mystery and dark humor.

With Episode 6 releasing on March 23 and Episode 7 following on March 30, viewers are eagerly anticipating more drama in The White Lotus season 3. Alongside BLACKPINK's Lisa, actors Sam Nivola, Charlotte Le Bon, David Bernad, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Mike White, Walton Goggins, Lisa, Sarah Catherine Hook, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs play key roles in the third season of The White Lotus.