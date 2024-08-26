When BTS’ Jungkook named IU as his ideal type of girlfriend on Flower Crew episode; Watch

Even our beloved celebrities have their own crushes. BTS maknae Jungkook once revealed his celeb crush and it’s no other than the hitmaker IU. He described the soloist as his ideal type. Over the years, on many occasions, he has expressed his admiration for the LILAC singer. Let’s transport back to when Jungkook revealed IU as his celeb crush.

Back in 2016, Jungkook appeared on the popular SBS entertainment show Flower Crew. While inside a car, host Ahn Jung Hwan asked Jungkook if he had a girlfriend. After the BTS member said that he didn’t, he was asked if there was someone in his heart. To which, the Seven singers replied, “I have an ideal type”.

Ahn Jung Hwan asked him who was she. Jungkook shyly answered, “ IU sunbaenim”. He instantly started blushing after revealing his crush on the soloist. The clip also went viral online and is still one of the most rewatched by fans. Over the years, he continued to show his admiration for the Love wins all singer.

A few years later, in an interview with an international media, BTS members were asked to reveal their Hollywood crushes. While all of his bandmates answered, Jungkook chose to avoid the question with his witty reply. Later, ARMYs took to online and praised him for having a ‘one and only crush on IU’. Many even asked for collaboration between them.

Meanwhile, IU is now in a relationship with actor Lee Jong Suk, while the boy band member’s love life is still under wraps.

Watch Jungkook revealing his crush on IU:

On the work front, Jungkook is currently completing his mandatory military enlistment, which he enlisted in mid-December 2023. He is set to be discharged in June 2025, along with his bandmate Jimin.

Before his enlistment, the multi-faced singer released his debut solo album GOLDEN, with Standing Next to You serving as its title track. Most songs from the album soared high on global music charts, propelling Jungkook to international stardom as a K-pop icon.

On June 7, 2024, he released a new solo track Never Let Go as the song for BTS FESTA 2024. Now fans await to witness what he has next in store for them!

