Meet TWICE K-pop members: From leader Jihyo to oldest Nayeon and maknae Tzuyu, a complete guide

Since their debut in 2015, TWICE has become one of the most influential K-pop girl groups in the world. Known for their catchy songs, mesmerizing choreography, and vibrant personalities, the group was formed by JYP Entertainment. TWICE K-pop members include Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, who have captured the hearts of millions of fans across the globe.

TWICE K-pop members: A complete guide

1. Nayeon

Position: Lead Vocalist, Center

Birthday: September 22, 1995

Nationality: Korean

Nayeon is the eldest member of TWICE and a natural entertainer. Known for her bubbly personality, she effortlessly charms fans during performances and variety shows. Her standout vocals and energetic stage presence make her the heart of the group’s performances. Fun fact: Nayeon’s resemblance to bunnies has earned her the nickname ‘Bunny Nayeon.’

Furthermore, she is the first TWICE member to debut as a solo artist, and the title track Pop! became extremely popular among fans, especially its dance challenge. She released her second solo album NA in 2024, garnering praise from the K-pop community.

2. Jeongyeon

Position: Lead Vocalist

Birthday: November 1, 1996

Nationality: Korean

Jeongyeon stands out with her powerful vocals and natural charisma. Known for her tomboyish fashion sense, she exudes a chic vibe that contrasts beautifully with TWICE's typically bright image. Her ability to adapt and take on different concepts, from fierce to playful, adds versatility to the group. Despite personal struggles, Jeongyeon’s resilience has won the admiration of ONCEs worldwide.

3. Momo

Position: Main Dancer, Sub-Vocalist, Sub-Rapper

Birthday: November 9, 1996

Nationality: Japanese

Momo’s incredible precision and stage presence have earned her the nickname 'Dancing Machine.' With a background in competitive dance, she’s the backbone of TWICE’s intricate choreography. Beyond her performances, Momo’s endearing love for food and her candid personality have made her relatable and adored by fans.

Momo recently formed the Japanese subunit Misamo alongside the other two TWICE Japanese members, Mina and Sana. They made their comeback with the 2nd mini-album, Haute Couture, in 2024.

4. Sana

Position: Sub-Vocalist

Birthday: December 29, 1996

Nationality: Japanese

Sana’s bright personality and knack for aegyo (cute expressions) have made her one of TWICE’s most iconic members. Her legendary ‘Shy Shy Shy’ moment in Cheer Up became a cultural phenomenon. While her bubbly demeanor grabs attention, Sana’s soft and soothing voice is key to TWICE’s harmonious tracks. She’s also part of TWICE’s first subunit, Misamo, alongside Momo and Mina.

5. Jihyo

Position: Leader, Main Vocalist

Birthday: February 1, 1997

Nationality: Korean

Jihyo is the epitome of perseverance, having trained for 10 years before debuting. Her vocal prowess adds depth to TWICE’s music, particularly in emotional ballads like Feel Special. As the leader, Jihyo balances discipline and empathy, fostering a sense of unity among the members. She finally made her solo debut with the album Zone and released the music video for the title track Killin’ Me Good.

6. Mina

Position: Main Dancer, Sub-Vocalist

Birthday: March 24, 1997

Nationality: Japanese-American

Mina’s elegance is unmatched. With a background in ballet, her fluid movements add a unique grace to TWICE’s performances. She is known for her serene demeanor, earning her the nickname ‘Black Swan.’ Despite battling anxiety, Mina has demonstrated incredible courage, continuing to perform and inspire fans with her resilience. Her emotional delivery in songs like What is Love? is unforgettable.

7. Dahyun

Position: Lead Rapper, Sub-Vocalist

Birthday: May 28, 1998

Nationality: Korean

Dahyun’s vibrant personality and comedic timing have made her a standout in variety shows. She first gained attention for her ‘Eagle Dance,’ but her talent as a rapper solidified her place in TWICE. Known for her bright visuals and unique voice, Dahyun shines in songs like Yes or Yes. She’s also a source of positivity and humor within the group.

8. Chaeyoung

Position: Main Rapper, Sub-Vocalist

Birthday: April 23, 1999

Nationality: Korean

Chaeyoung’s creativity knows no bounds. She contributes to TWICE’s artistry by penning lyrics and even designing elements of their albums. As a rapper, she combines rhythm with emotional depth, evident in tracks like Cry For Me. Chaeyoung’s individuality, from her bold fashion choices to her tattoos, makes her a trailblazer in the K-pop industry.

9. Tzuyu

Position: Lead Dancer, Sub-Vocalist, Visual, Maknae

Birthday: June 14, 1999

Nationality: Taiwanese

Tzuyu’s breathtaking beauty and graceful demeanor have made her TWICE’s visual center. As the youngest member, she brings a calm and mature presence to the group. Her stage presence in performances like I Can’t Stop Me is both captivating and commanding. Moreover, she is the third TWICE member to debut as a solo artist and released the album AbouTzu in September 2024.

With their unparalleled talent, charisma, and teamwork, the TWICE K-pop members continue to redefine the global music scene and inspire fans around the world. From their debut with Like OOH-AHH to their international hits like Fancy and The Feels, TWICE continues to dominate the charts and set new records.