Adipurush Hindi Advance Bookings: Prabhas' epic sells 2.85 lakh tickets in national chains for opening day

Prabhas led Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh is all set to release. The film has witnessed very good advance bookings for its Hindi version, purely based on the numbers and not the means by which a chunk of them have been ensured. The advance numbers have confirmed that Adipurush will become the second biggest opener of the year for its Hindi version, just behind Pathaan and on an all India and worldwide level, Adipurush will become the biggest opener of the year by an around 10-15 percent margin. The global first day takings at the box office shall be in the north of Rs 120 crores gross.

Adipurush Sells 2.85 Lakh Tickets In National Chains For The Opening Day In Hindi

The 3 national chains of India, namely PVR, Inox and Cinepolis have cumulatively sold around 2.85 lakh tickets for the opening day of Adipurush (Hindi), thus helping it secure the fourth place in the list of highest advance bookings in the national chains for the opening day, in the Hindi language, post pandemic. While Pathaan sits at the top, KGF: Chapter 2 and Brahmastra settle for the second and third spot respectively. PVR is obviously the leading national movie chain, followed by Inox and then Cinepolis. Including the ticket sales of Adipurush in Telugu, the total count of tickets sold in the national chains for the opening day go up to well over 4 lakhs. If films (Hindi language) of all time are considered, the advances of Adipurush are the 12th highest.

Following Is The List Of Indian Films That Have Sold The Highest Number Of Tickets In National Chains (Hindi Language Only)

Bahubali 2: 6.50 Lakhs Pathaan: 5.56 Lakhs KGF Chapter 2: 5.15 Lakhs War: 4.05 Lakhs Thugs Of Hindostan: 3.46 Lakhs Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 3.40 Lakhs Bharat: 3.15 Lakhs Sultan: 3.10 Lakhs Dangal: 3.05 Lakhs Brahmastra: 3.02 Lakhs Sanju: 2.94 Lakhs Adipurush 2.85 lakhs Tiger Zinda Hai: 2.76 Lakhs Mission Mangal: 2.71 Lakhs

Movie Chains Like MovieMax Have Observed Very Pleasing Ticket Sales

The pre-bookings for Adipurush (Hindi) are genuinely promising in a lot of small chains and centers but the conspicuous way the ticket purchases have happened across national chains have garnered more attention than they should have. To note, a non national chain like MovieMax has sold around 10,000 tickets for the opening day and 20,000 tickets for the weekend purely in Hindi. The Telugu version of the film has sold around 11,000 tickets in total, taking the cumulative weekend total to 31,000 tickets which is very good. MovieMax is not a high-end chain and focuses on middle class folks and for the film to sell these many tickets surely is encouraging.

Adipurush has a lot going for itself and if the content clicks with the audience that it is targetting, it can really manage to do some excellent numbers.

You can watch Adipurush at a theatre near you in a few hours from now.

