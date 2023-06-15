Adipurush Day One Global Box Office: Prabhas ready for hat-trick of Rs 100 crore openers

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh led Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has built a great momentum for itself in the last couple of days. The advance bookings began pretty well for the Hindi version of Adipurush, strictly going by the numbers and not the questionable ticketing movement across national chains. But in the last couple of days, the film has really come into its own and the film is recording very pleasing numbers in even small centres across the northern belts. The Andhra states have gone ballistic and the advances in the 2 states suggest yet another bumper opener for the 'Rs 100 crore man' Prabhas. Tamil Nadu and Kerala haven't joined the party as yet and word of mouth will be very critical.

The Advance Bookings For Adipurush Indicate A Solid Opening At The Box Office Worldwide

Based on the numbers coming in, Adipurush is set to gross around Rs 55 crores from the southern states on the first day. Andhra states shall contribute Rs 45 crore of the Rs 55 crores. Karnataka will gross around Rs 8 crores and Tamil Nadu and Kerala will cumulatively add around Rs 2 crores. The Hindi version of the film is set for an opening well over Rs 30 crores nett (Rs 40 crores gross expected) based on the superb momentum it has gotten over Wednesday and Thursday while it initially looked closer to Rs 20 crores. The bookings in the Hindi market are difficult to make much sense of from a rational outlook but the vital contribution from small centres indicate that there is some genuine excitement for the film, which hold the ability to take the film places.

Coming to the overseas numbers (all languages), they are also pretty solid and an opening day in the vicinity of 3-3.5 million dollars overseas is what the trade expects. The USA Premieres are heading towards 900k to 1 million dollars despite some stiff competition from local releases. Australia and UK are having good advances not just for Telugu but also Hindi.

Adipurush Will Become The Biggest Indian Film Opener Of 2023 So Far

It goes without saying that Adipurush will emerge as the biggest day 1 opener for an Indian film in 2023, in India as well as worldwide. Pathaan holds the day 1 record of around Rs 106 crores currently and Adipurush looks to be going over Rs 120 crores if everything goes well. A part of the trade expects Adipurush to also trump Baahubali 2 to become the second biggest Indian film opener of all time, only behind RRR.

Prabhas Will Accomplish An Enviable Feat

Prabhas, after Adipurush will have 3 Rs 100 crore worldwide openers. It is the highest for an Indian actor by a mile. Only 5 Indian films so far have done over Rs 100 crores worldwide on the first day and Adipurush will be the 6th. 3 Rs 100 crore openers will change to 4 after Salaar.

What are your expectations from Adipurush at the worldwide box office?

