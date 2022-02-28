Ajay Devgn: The common factor in the three only successful Bollywood films since 2020

What’s common between Tanhaji, Sooryavanshi and Gangubai Kathiawadi? The simple answer to it is the presence of Ajay Devgn in the three only successful films Bollywood has seen since January 2020, with him playing the lead role in Tanhaji and him playing a supporting role in Sooryavanshi and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Tanhaji was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2020 while Sooryavanshi was the highest-grossing Bollywood film and the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. Looking at the trend of Gangubai Kathiawadi, it is more or less certain that the film will end up becoming the highest-grossing Indian film for the first two months of the year 2022, by eclipsing the biz of Valimai and Bheemla Nayak in India, in its lifetime run.

The stress on the name Ajay Devgn is not to divert attention from the lead actors of the films he is associated with. It is only to show how he has been a part of the only three films that have found some sort of success in theatres in India since 2020. Ajay Devgn is not done yet as he has a web series titled Rudra releasing early next month followed by his short stint in S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR later next month, followed by his own directorial Runway34 starring him, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in titular roles, that releases in Eid 2022. If this was not enough, he will also be seen in the football drama Maidaan in the second quarter of 2022 and then Thank God, Drishyam 2, Bhola, Singham 3, Golmaal 5 and a story on Chanakya to back it up.

Ajay Devgn has also been independently producing a lot of content with the latest being a web series titled The Great Indian Murder, which was released on Disney+Hotstar to good reception.

Ajay Devgn is undoubtedly one of the busiest men working in the entertainment biz and his smart commercial choices have reaped him great dividends. We wish Ajay Devgn all the very best for his upcoming movie ventures.

Written by Rishil Jogani

