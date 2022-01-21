Ajay Devgn on OTT content, his slate and more: ‘We can eventually go beyond international shows’

February onwards, it’s going to be Ajay Devgn fever all across, as the actor literally has one release every 40 days. He starts his year with the release of his production, The Great Indian Murder on Hotstar on February 4, followed by his digital debut, Rudra in March on the same platform. In April, Ajay arrives with his directorial, Runway 34, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani, with the Amit Sharma directed Maidaan in June and finally, Thank God in July.

Not to forget, he also has an extended appearance of 20 minutes in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawala, as also a special turn in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Ajay informs that he is looking to curate a lot of content for the digital world. Answering Pinkvilla’s question, the actor says, “We are planning a lot of content. The scripting is in progress and by the end of year you will see a couple of films and shows on OTT. I am also making my debut on OTT as an actor. So yes, a lot is in the pipeline for OTT.”

Ajay believes that the digital medium gives the scope to explore stuff that can’t be done in the feature film format for the big screen. “The story and scripts are the most important. What we couldn’t do in films, we can justify them on OTT. We can think of new ideas and put them up for our audience,” he explains, adding further that it’s the excitement of giving new stories that is drawing him towards the digital world.

The actor insists that India is still in the nascent stage as far as curating content for the digital world is concerned and we will just grow from hereon. “We are maturing and it always takes time to get better at a certain medium. Series have a different format of screenplay, which the West has been doing for a while. I think, the earthiness, the Indian characteristics, the Indian culture is very vast, so we can eventually go much beyond the international shows with the kind of stories we want to tell,” he concludes.

Ajay Devgn is currently shooting for the official remake of Tamil hit, Kaithi, which has been titled Bholaa. His production for Hotstar, The Great Indian Murder, is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and features Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chaddha in lead.

