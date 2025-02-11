Ajith Kumar Movies Tamil Nadu Box Office Day-Wise Comparison 1st 5 Days: Vidaamuyarchi vs Thunivu vs Valimai

Ajith Kumar’s latest film Vidaamuyarchi hit the Tamil Nadu box office on Thursday, February 6, sparking comparisons with his previous blockbusters Thunivu (2023) and Valimai (2022). While the new film opened strong, see here how it's performing compared to the first five-day performance of the other two films.

Box Office Collections: Vidaamuyarchi vs. Thunivu vs. Valimai (First Five Days)

Day Vidaamuyarchi Thunivu Valimai Day 1 ₹25.5 crore ₹21 crore ₹28 crore Day 2 ₹10 crore ₹8.5 crore ₹10.5 crore Day 3 ₹13 crore ₹7.5 crore ₹14.5 crore Day 4 ₹12.5 crore ₹10.5 crore ₹15.5 crore Day 5 ₹3.5 crore ₹14.25 crore ₹4 crore

How Vidaamuyarchi Compares

While Vidaamuyarchi opened bigger than Thunivu, its collections have seen a faster decline. By Day 5, the latter film maintained momentum with ₹14.25 crore, whereas Vidaamuyarchi dropped to ₹3.5 crore. Valimai had the steadiest overall trend in the first five days.

About the Films

Vidaamuyarchi is an action thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni, inspired by the 1997 Hollywood film Breakdown. Set in Azerbaijan, it follows a man (Ajith Kumar) on a mission to rescue his wife after she is abducted by a mysterious group. The film co-stars Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, and Regina Cassandra.

Thunivu, helmed by H. Vinoth, is a heist thriller featuring Kumar as Dark Devil. The film revolves around a high-stakes bank robbery and unmasking corporate corruption.

Valimai, also directed by H. Vinoth, is an action thriller where Kumar plays a police officer tracking down a gang of bikers involved in serious crimes.

Vidaamuyarchi debuted with a bang but saw a steep decline in collections compared to Thunivu and Valimai. Strong word-of-mouth and weekend footfalls will be crucial for its enduring success at the Tamil Nadu box office.

