Ajith Kumar's Valimai Friday box office; Records 2nd biggest non-holiday day two in Tamil Nadu

Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai grossed Rs. 13.25 crores approx on Friday, taking its total to Rs. 48.50 crores approx in two days at the Indian box office. In Tamil Nadu, the film grossed Rs. 11 crores approx on its second day, dropping roughly 60 per cent from its record-breaking opening day, for two days total of Rs. 39 crores in the state.

The drop in collections is a crore or two more than what was hoped for, but the second-day numbers are still in double digits, which is a big number for working Friday. The day two number is the second biggest for a non-holiday, just behind Bigil (Rs. 17.45 crores). For Bigil the second day was a Saturday, while for Valimai it is a Friday. In a non-festival mid-week release, there is always a chance of a big drop on the second day as collections are slow during the daytime in the cities. Today being Saturday should see a big jump in these cities and then another jump on Sunday will be needed.

The day-wise box office collections of Valimai at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 35.25 crores

Friday - Rs. 13.25 crores

Total - Rs. 48.50 crores

The drop in collections outside Tamil Nadu was bigger and the release of Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan further added to the drop taking a large chunk of the film's shows in AP/TS and Karnataka. The drops in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh were over 80 per cent from day one, while Kerala dropped roughly 70 per cent. The Hindi version of the film, which had previews on Thursday, had a full-day release on Friday, adding nearly Rs. 50 lakhs approx to the tally. Going forward, it will be Tamil Nadu that will be making most of the film's collection as collections outside Tamil Nadu were at very low levels.