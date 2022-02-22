Valimai Pre-release Business; Highest ever for a Ajith Kumar starrer

With Indian moviegoing slowly coming back after the last CoVID wave, we will have our first taste of big releases this week. One among those is the long awaited Ajith Kumar starrer action thriller Valimai . Initially dated for Pongal release, the film was forced to be delayed by the Omicron wave in January, and now will finally see the light of day this Thursday.

As we reported earlier, Valimai fetched record prices for its theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu . The same holds true for the worldwide theatrical pre-release business, bringing in Rs. 96 crores approx. This beats Ajith's previous best 2017 release Vivegam, which fetched Rs. 85 crores approx for its theatrical rights. Most of these deals were undertaken considering the competition from RRR, which was initially supposed to release a week earlier. Now there is no competition from that film but it will also be missing on the Pongal festival boost, so that sort of even outs. Considering the finance costs from the repeated delays and other release expenses, the film needs to earn Rs. 100 crores plus share to have its distributors in green.

The theatrical pre-release business of Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 64.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 2.50 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 4 crores

Kerala - Rs. 2.50 crores (valued)

North India - Rs. 2.50 crores (valued)



India Total - Rs. 76 crores

Overseas - Rs. 20 crores

Worldwide - Rs. 96 crores