Allu Arjun's Pushpa holds well on its second Friday at the box office.

Pushpa: The Rise had a good hold on its 2nd Friday, grossing Rs. 8.50 crores Approx (Rs. 3.75 crores share). The Allu Arjun starrer has now amassed Rs. 187 crores Approx (Rs. 103 crores share) in India and will cross Rs. 200 crores on Sunday. The film already crossed Rs. 200 crores globally on Thursday, as collections in APTS came higher than estimated.

Following is the day-wise collection of Pushpa: The Rise at the Indian box office till now:

Friday - Rs. 47 crores

Saturday - Rs. 34 crores

Sunday - Rs. 39 crores

Monday - Rs. 20.50 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 15 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 12 crores

Thursday - Rs. 11 crores

Week One - Rs. 178.50 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 8.50 crores

Total - Rs. 187 crores

The Hindi version of the film continued to perform strongly in Central and Eastern India, with collections matching the opening day numbers at many centres. The overall numbers were slightly lower than the opening day due to reduced showing with the release of 83. The film has grossed Rs. 39 crores in North India so far and is expected to reach near Rs. 70 crores, perhaps over by the end of the run.

The film held better than expected in Nizam as well, grossing Rs. 2.30 crores Approx (Rs. 1.20 crore share) on 2nd Friday, for the total of Rs. 53 crores Approx (Rs. 31.30 crore share). Andhra Pradesh was already written off for the stakeholders of film, but Nizam has a solid chance of getting its investors in black with a price tag of Rs. 36 crores. The performance in the AP region isn’t as bad either as the numbers may make one believe, especially with all the release issues. It basically comes to the irrational prices paid by the distribution sector, and the business structure that the industry performs in, otherwise with sort of footfalls film had combined with a strong performance in dubbed versions, the film is a box office success.

Also read: Pushpa Box Office: Allu Arjun’s rise in Hindi belts suggest that he is ready to rule