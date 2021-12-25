Opening Day Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s 83’ collects Rs 14.50 crore; Now dependent on Christmas growth

The much-awaited 83’ featuring Ranveer Singh in lead has collected in the range of Rs 13.75 to 15.00 crore on its opening day as per early estimates. The Kabir Khan-directed film has fared the best in the National Chains metros, as it didn’t get much of a support from the tier 2 and tier 3 centers. The aggregate of the top three chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – is in the range of Rs 8.50 crore.

As suggested by figures above, nearly 60 percent of the total business has come from the three prime chains. Mumbai and Delhi as expected were the top faring circuits with Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad coming into action towards the evening shows. 83’ has taken the second-biggest opening for a Hindi film this year after Sooryavanshi and on the face of it, these are decent numbers for a film arriving in the middle of a pandemic.

However, given that it’s one of the costliest Hindi films with an added benefit arriving during the holiday period of Christmas, the opening should have been higher by at least 20 to 25 percent in the range of Rs 16.5 o 17.5 crore. The eyes are now on the jump in collections on Saturday and Sunday. The biz will be boasted due to the Christmas holiday on Saturday and the momentum is expected to continue on Sunday as well.

The film needs to make up for the lost ground over the weekend and will be looking at a three-day total in the range of Rs 65 crore. This healthy weekend would just mean the start of the journey for 83’ as it’s crucial for it to record a steady trend on the weekdays too and breeze by the Rs 110 crore mark in a matter of 7 days. A rock-steady week isn’t too much to ask for given that it's a holiday period for the youth. The critic reviews are unanimously positive and one expects that to translate into footfalls over the weekend.

Spiderman: No Way Home continued with its strong run at the domestic box office as it collected Rs 9 crore on its second Friday. The 9-day total of Spiderman now stands at Rs 157 crore. The film is now looking to breach past the Rs 200 crore club by the end of this year. Pushpa too continued with its winning run at the ticket window as it clocked Rs 3 crore on its eighth day to take the total collections to Rs 29.50 crore. The movie is all set to emerge the third highest-grossing film of the year after Sooryavanshi and 83’ by the end of its run with collections in the vicinity of Rs 45 crore. The movie is recording a phenomenal run in the single screens, specifically in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar.

