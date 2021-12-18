Pushpa Box Office: Allu Arjun’s rise in Hindi belts suggest that he is ready to rule

Pushpa has recorded a very good opening of Rs 3 crore in the Hindi dubbed version and this has come across as a pleasant surprise for the Bollywood trade. It is Allu Arjun’s first feature film to see a release in Hindi too and the film has recorded better openings than recent releases like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to name some. The opening day footfalls of Pushpa would be higher than Tadap and just marginally below Antim.

Pushpa released on 1400 screens in Hindi with show sharing at most places with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Of the 1400 screens, maximum are non-2K equipped single screens which are considered to be low on revenue with ticket rates under Rs 100. The Sukumar directorial had a mere 2 week gap between the theatrical trailer and release, with barely any promotions in the Hindi belts. Despite the low pre-release buzz coupled with competition from a beast like Spider-Man: No Way Home, it has recorded a Rs 3 crore start in the Hindi versions, which is a testimony of Allu Arjun’s popularity in the core mass belts of India.

In a circuit like Bihar, the opening of Pushpa is around 40% higher than the recent release Satyameva Jayate 2. As per estimates, the first day of Pushpa in Bihar is around 24 lacs. Sooryavanshi had recorded the first day of 54 lacs in Bihar, whereas Antim is estimated to be around 27 lacs. Pushpa has fared slightly better than Antim at the iconic single screen, Raj Mandir in Jaipur despite just 3 shows as compared to 4 for Antim. Mass pockets fared the best for Pushpa and this should result in high opening day footfalls for the film as ticket rates are on the lower side. Even the multiplexes screened the film at standard ticket rates, which has translated into encouraging footfalls on day one with many housefull shows even in the national chains. The film had limited showcasing in multiplexes on the first day and seeing the encouraging results, there has been a 40% spike in shows on Saturday at multiplexes.

The trend of Pushpa has given a signal about the rise and popularity of Allu Arjun in the Hindi belts. His films have done tremendous numbers on television and youtube, which has made him a household name and it was about time for him to capitalize this section of audience. The film has yet again reinstated the impact that television has to build a loyal fan base around the star, and proced

And to note, Pushpa isn’t a conventional commercial film like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, as it has the shades of a Telugu film, which limited its appeal. The opening in Hindi has come sheerly because of Allu Arjun’s popularity, as any other making his Pan India debut with a subject like Pushpa would have failed to get the audience.

In terms of Pan-India films, the film has opened better than KGF: Chapter 1, which had clocked Rs 2 crore on its opening day, and around 40% lower than the first part of Bahubali. To note, Bahubali was a solo release in the pre-pandemic era, and Pushpa had to face the wrath of Spider Man in the Hindi belts alongside the issues caused by pandemic. Pushpa was also devoid of other paddings that were riding in favor of Bahubali 2 and KGF 1 – be it Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar’s involvement, big scale or hit music. The fact that it has opened better than films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Satyameva Jayate 2 is enough to make Bollywood rethink and restrategise on their game plan. The low-ticket pricing strategy too has done wonders for Pushpa in drawing audiences to the cinema halls.

Had Allu Arjun made his debut with a film like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was an out and out family comedy with hit music, the results would have been even better. While Pushpa has resulted in the rise of Allu Arjun in Hindi belts, right choices of films catering to the audiences in Hindi belts will result him to be a ruler in the core Hindi films, and slowly expand further to metros as well. Allu Arjun has multiple factors working in his favor to emerge a big star in Hindi belts – from good looks, to phenomenal dancing skills and great acting – and it’s a matter of a few films before he explodes. Pushpa is just a stepping stone to what’s going to follow in the years to come by. It’s time for Bollywood to smell some coffee and listen to what the audience wants.

