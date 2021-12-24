Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise first week India box office update; nears Rs. 175 crores

Pushpa: The Rise concluded its first week at the Indian box office collecting ₹174.50 crores. The film is just shy of ₹100 crore share in India, with 7 days numbers standing at an estimated ₹99.5 crores Approx, and is possible to have crossed the mark with actuals when final settlements are done. The Allu Arjun starrer performed exceptionally well in the dubbed versions but couldn’t find appreciation in the local market and collections were dropping in free fall Monday onward.

Following is the day-wise collection of Pushpa: The Rise at the Indian box office till now:

Friday - Rs. 47 crores

Saturday - Rs. 34 crores

Sunday - Rs. 39 crores

Monday - Rs. 20 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 14 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 11 crores

Thursday - Rs. 9.50 crores

Total - Rs. 174.50 crores

The film will be mostly out of APTS cinemas with the release of Shyam Singha Roy today, so it will be the Hindi version that will continue the run from here on. On Thursday, the Hindi version was contributing around 45% of the All India collection, going forward could be 60-70% next week. The film is also a success for its Tamil Nadu and Kerala distributors while Karnataka will be facing minor losses. In Nizam, the film can get close to breakeven, and maybe even hit the mark depending on the second-week hold. Andhra was written off on the day of release itself, with mixed reports and the ongoing release issues, which got worse and worse throughout the week.

The territorial breakdown of the first week collections of Pushpa: The Rise are as follow:

Nizam - ₹48 crores (₹30.10 crores share)

Ceeded - ₹14.50 crores (₹11.20 crores share)

Andhra - ₹34.30 crores (23.30 crores share)

AP/TS - ₹96.80 crores (₹64.60 crores share)

North India - ₹36.30 crores (₹15.30 crores share)

Karnataka - ₹17 crores (₹9 crores share)

Tamil Nadu - ₹16.30 crores (₹6.80 crores share)

Kerala - ₹8.10 crores (₹3.70 crores share)

India - ₹174.50 crores (₹99.40 crores share)

