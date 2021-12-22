Allu Arjun’s Pushpa records another excellent day at box office; Performs better than its 1st Friday, Saturday

Allu Arjun’s crime drama Pushpa: The Rise took the box office by storm with an excellent first weekend and a strong weekday trend. It breached the astounding Rs. 150 cr gross India figure (all versions) yesterday and is heading for a mammoth Rs. 200 cr India gross on its second Friday. The performance of Pushpa particularly in the Hindi version has been surprising. It has managed to surprise the trade with its first Monday and first Tuesday figures eclipsing its opening day numbers, which not many films can brag about.

The Tollywood juggernaut spearheaded by Icon Star Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, braved the Spider-Man: No Way Home storm in the home market and gave an indication to producers that two tent pole releases can simultaneously work at the box office, if made well. While Spider-Man: No Way Home catered to the ever growing demand of Marvel movies in multiplexes, Pushpa: The Rise catered to mass audiences that Bollywood deserted long back. Pushpa’s box office trending is a testimony that the mass audiences have not gone anywhere and are just waiting for the right movie to lap onto.

Pushpa: The Rise had a Rs. 4 cr Tuesday and the cumulative total of the film for the Hindi version stands at an excellent Rs. 20 cr. The movie is expected to get a better showcasing in multiplexes from next weekend and it can be said with utmost surety that the film will go on to gross in excess of Rs. 40 cr from its Hindi version, thus ending up with a lifetime number greater than all Hindi films this year barring Rohit Shetty’s Diwali release Sooryavanshi and upcoming releases 83 and Jersey, which are expected to rake in more than Pushpa’s Hindi version. With better distribution in the North, the movie could have done even better. Regardless, the results of the film have brought joy to the exhibition sector and we can expect more dubbed films to release in the times to come.

Here is the day wise nett collections of Pushpa (Hindi Version)

Friday – Rs 3.25 cr

Saturday – Rs 3.75 cr

Sunday – Rs 5.05 cr

Monday – Rs 4.20 cr

Tuesday – Rs 4 cr

Total – Rs 20.25 cr

How much do you think Pushpa: The Rise can collect in its lifetime run?

Written by Rishil Jogani

