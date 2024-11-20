Diwali 2024 saw multiple releases across the nation. While some stormed the box office, a few faced massive dents due to the blockbuster wave of rival releases. Here's the report card of all the major Diwali releases—their final verdict and current box office figures. Take a look!

Amaran’s Blockbuster wave dents Bloody Beggar and Brother’s business

The Tamil movie Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, performed extremely well at the box office and smashed the Rs 300 crore club globally in just three weeks. With a phenomenal trend and positive audience reception, the movie emerged as Sivakarthikeyan's career biggest grosser and bagged a BLOCKBUSTER verdict.

Further, it secured the second spot among the highest-grossing Tamil movies of 2024 at the worldwide box office after Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT.

The blockbuster wave of Amaran massively impacted the business of other small Tamil movies - Bloody Beggar and Brother. While the Kavin starrer black comedy ended its theatrical run in India under Rs 10 crore, the Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohanan starrer family entertainer wrapped up under Rs 15 crore gross in India. Both the movies met with underwhelming word-of-mouth which sealed their fate on the opening day itself.

Bollywood witnesses the Clash of the Titans; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 set to take the lead over Singham Again

Advertisement

Bollywood releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Singham Again showed good legs after an outstanding opening weekend. While the Kartik Aaryan movie lagged in the initial week, it picked up later and narrowed the gap between the overall collections of both releases.

The horror-comedy movie bagged a SUPERHIT verdict, emerging Kartik Aaryan's biggest grosser by raking Rs 331 crore globally in 18 days.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's mass actioner couldn't show the expected trend in the long run and could collect around Rs 338 crore by 3rd weekend at the worldwide box office. The Rohit Shetty directorial must be satisfied with the SEMI-HIT verdict due to the heavy production cost and A-listers associated with the project.

Lucky Baskhar emerges Dq Salmaan’s third success in Tollywood; KA reign Blockbuster run

Tollywood movie Lucky Baskhar starring Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ayesha Khan stormed the box office with its juggernaut run. The economic crime-thriller directed by Venky Atluri zoomed past into the Rs 100 crore club globally, emerging Dq Salmaan's first-ever movie to do so.

Advertisement

Though it faced major competition from Amaran, it still managed to bag a SUPER-HIT verdict with its phenomenal box office trend.

On the other hand, a relatively small film, KA, starring Kiran Abbavaram, doubled the happiness of Telugu distributors by emerging as a BLOCKBUSTER. It grossed around Rs 50 crore globally, an incredible feat for a small-budget movie. The fantasy thriller captivated the audience with its intriguing plot and mystery. The makers are now planning to release it in other languages, too.

Bagheera acts as a sigh of relief for Kannada cinema; emerges a HIT

Written by Prasanth Neel, Bagheera, starring Srii Murali and Rukmini Vasanth, it attained a CLEAN HIT verdict during its opening weekend. The movie opened with low figures but drew the audience over the weekend by showing a terrific trend.

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the Superhero movie grossed over Rs 29 crore globally in its full run.

Here's presenting the box office report cards of Diwali 2024 releases:-

Advertisement

Movie Name Verdict Amaran Blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Super Hit Singham Again Semi Hit Lucky Baskhar Super Hit Bagheera Hit Bloody Beggar Flop Brother Flop KA Blockbuster

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa Franchise Total Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan trilogy clock Rs 472 crore in India