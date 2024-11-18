Amaran Box Office Collections: Siva Karthikeyan blockbuster closing in on 300cr worldwide

Amaran scored a fantastic third weekend at the Indian box office, grossing Rs.19.50 crore approx. This marks a drop of 60 per cent from the second weekend, which is a good hold even more so considering the fact it has come in the face of massive competition from the new release Kanguva. Amaran weathered through the competition and even managed to come on top in Tamil Nadu yesterday, overtaking Kanguva.

The total box office gross of Amaran at the Indian box office stands at Rs. 219 crore approx, placing it as the seventh highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time. Globally it is fast approaching the Rs. 300 crore benchmark, which it will reach in the next couple of days. Its worldwide gross currently stands at Rs. 296 crore, with USD 9.10 million coming from overseas.

The box office collections of Amaran at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 132.00 cr. Week 2 Rs. 67.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 7.00 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 8.75 cr. TOTAL Rs. 219.00 cr.

In Tamil Nadu, Amaran grossed Rs. 11.75 crore approx in its third weekend, which ranks sixth highest of all time, behind PS1, Vikram, Baahubali 2, Jailer and The GOAT. If not for the release of Kanguva, it would have easily scored over the latter three, possibly even Vikram. The total gross in Tamil Nadu now stands at Rs. 142.50 crore. It now has a clear path ahead of it till Pushpa 2, which means it will likely cross Rs. 160 crore and possibly even Rs. 170 crore depending on the late legs after digital release.

The territorial breakdown for Amaran box office collections is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 142.50 cr. AP/TS Rs. 39.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 21.25 cr. Kerala Rs. 11.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 4.00 cr. TOTAL Rs. 219.00 cr.

