Bhool Bhulaiyaa Franchise Total Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan trilogy clock Rs 472 crore in India

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is ruling the box office these days. The threequel starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit emerged as a Superhit venture despite releasing in a clash against a heavy-budget movie. Here's taking a look at the box office performances of all the Bhool Bhulaiyaa movies till date.

The first part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise was released in 2007. Directed by Priyadarshan, the immensely popular psychological horror-comedy had Akshay Kumar in the lead role along with Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel. Back then, it collected around Rs 49 crore net at the Indian box office and emerged as a CLEAN HIT. With its immense repeat value, the movie attained a cult status over the years.

15 years later, the makers came up with its second instalment featuring a fresh star cast. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead role, smashed the box office with an impressive Rs 181 crore net in India and emerged as one of the first big hits of 2022 from Bollywood.

The super success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 marked the beginning of a new horror-comedy franchise in Hindi cinema. The third instalment of the popular trilogy was released on the occasion of Diwali 2024. It clashed with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again but still emerged a big success at the box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has smashed around Rs 220 crore in 18 days. It is likely to end its theatrical run in the vicinity of Rs 240 crore to Rs 245 crore net in India.

Advertisement

The combined box office collections of all three Bhool Bhulaiyaa movies are expected to be around Rs 472.50 crore net domestically. The total worldwide gross of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise will be around Rs 700 crore.

Net Box Office Collections Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise in India:

Movie Name Total Net India Collections Bhool Bhulaiyaa Rs 49 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Rs 181 crore Bhool Bhuliayaa 3 Rs 242.50 crore (expected) Total Rs 472.50 crore

Which is your favourite Bhool Bhulaiyaa movie till date? Comment down and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Decoding Economics of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan starrer budget, footfalls, verdict & lifetime box office