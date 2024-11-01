Amaran Day 2 Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's movie continues its RAGING run; Eyes to become 2nd biggest Tamil Nadu grosser of 2024

Amaran directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi among others took a huge start of Rs 16 crore on the opening day at the box office in Tamil Nadu. It marked SK's career biggest start by a margin. Not just in the home state, but the war-drama performed exceptionally across the globe, to gross in the vicinity of Rs 35 crore worldwide. The Tamil version of Amaran didn't show any drop on its second day, thus setting the base for a huge extended weekend.

Amaran Has Another Huge Day At The Tamil Nadu Box Office On Day 2; Grosses Rs 16 Crore Plus

After grossing Rs 16 crore in Tamil Nadu on the opening day, Amaran grossed around Rs 16.50 crore on day 2 as per very early estimates. Usually, films with a start as big as Amaran, see a significant drop on day 2, but that has not been the case here. Even new releases didn't affect it. The acceptance for the movie is unanimous. Saturday should positively be the biggest day for the film. The extended opening weekend is set to be in the vicinity of Rs 65 crore. A good hold over the weekdays will have it become the second highest grossing movie in the state, only behind The GOAT.

Amaran Has Broken Even In Andhra States In Just 2 Days

Amaran has broken even in the Andhra states. Valued at Rs 4 crore, it has managed to recover that amount very comfortably, and is now in the profit zone. It is being preferred over the local Telugu releases and that is phenomenal to say the least because the Telugu films have received good reports too.

The Day Wise Tamil Nadu Gross Collections Of Amaran Are As Under

Day Tamil Nadu Gross Collections 1 Rs 16 crore 2 Rs 16.50 crore Total Rs 32.50 crore in 2 days in Tamil Nadu

Amaran Will Break Into The Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Club On Day 4; Targets A Rs 200 Crore Plus Global Finish

Amaran will cross Rs 100 crore worldwide on its fourth day and the target for the movie will be to crack into the Rs 200 crore worldwide club. If Sivakarthikeyan shows the same consistency in the next couple of his theatrical releases, he will enter the big league. With Thalapathy Vijay getting into politics, it is all about the other Tamil stars to step up. Dhanush's Raayan did well, Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran has bettered it and now we also have Kanguva, which is all set to take a blistering start at the worldwide box office. One can't underestimate the couple of Ajith Kumar films also scheduled to release within the next 6 months.

