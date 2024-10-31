Sivakarthikeyan's fee for Amaran is 10 times more than Sai Pallavi's remuneration for biographical film?

Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, was released on the occasion of Diwali today, October 31. The movie has been receiving positive responses from the audience and critics alike. But, do you know how much the Maaveeran actor charged for playing Major Mukund Varadarajan on-screen in this biographical war film? Let's find out.

According to the Times of India, Sivakarthikeyan reportedly walked home with Rs 30 crore for his role in Amaran. On the other hand, it was earlier reported by other media houses that Sai Pallavi charged Rs 3 crore for playing Indhu Rebecca Varghese in the action film. However, these claims have not been confirmed by the actors or the makers of the movie.

On Amaran's release, Sivakarthikeyan took to his social media handles to pen a heartfelt note for his fans. Talking about his journey, he wrote, "It’s been an emotional experience to portray the journey of #MajorMukundVaradarajan, his fearless service, and the sacrifices he made for our nation. Proud to present his remarkable life to all of you. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali! #Amaran is all yours."

Meanwhile, Amaran follows the journey of Major Mukund, who sacrifices his life while saving his nation. The movie also showcases his love story with Indhu Rebecca Varghese and how he manages his personal life while serving his country. Major Mukund was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra for his bravery on the battlefield.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from the TOI report. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

