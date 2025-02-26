Can Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's 90s cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna have a verdict-changing run like Laila Majnu and Sanam Teri Kasam in its re-release?

When Andaz Apna Apna had released originally, I wasn't born then. Cut to 2025, I chanced upon the news of Andaz Apna Apna's upcoming re-release in cinemas and I made up my mind to relive my all-time favorite movie in theaters this time. On that note, let's analyze if the 90s iconic comedy film can have a verdict-changing theatrical re-run like Laila Majnu and Sanam Teri Kasam.

Andaz Apna Apna To Re-release In April 2025; Can It Shine In Second Innings?

Backed by popular demand, the makers have decided to re-release Andaz Apna Apna in theaters across India in April 2025. Yes, Amar and Prem are returning on the big screens after three decades. The 90s entertainer has been restored and remastered in 4K and Dolby 5.1 sound for the cinegoers.

Led by Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, Andaz Apna Apna has received a cult status over the years. The teaser of its re-release was launched on February 14, 2025 and has received more than 2 lakh views on YouTube so far. The trailer will be released on March 27.

Now the question arises if Andaz Apna Apna be able to achieve success this time like Laila Majnu, Tumbbad, and Sanam Teri Kasam?

Laila Majnu, which was a box office failure in 2018, emerged as a hit during its re-release in 2024. Meanwhile, Tumbbad became the highest grossing re-release in India during its second innings last year. Sohum Shah-starrer also tanked at the box office in 2018. Sanam Teri Kasam has had a verdict-changing run this year. The 2016 flop film is now a blockbuster and highest grosser re-release.

Advertisement

This is to note that Andaz Apna Apna was a flop too. Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial earned Rs 5.25 crore net in India during its original release. Going by its cult status and nostalgia factor, the 1994 film has a full potential to be a successful venture this time.

Revisiting Andaz Apna Apna And Why Audience Love This Film?

Andaz Apna Apna was originally released on November 4, 1994. It also starred Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Mehmood, Deven Verma, and Jagdeep played key roles.

Andaz Apna Apna is cherished for its slapstick comedy, iconic characters, hilarious dialogues, and catchy songs with retro vibes. Moreover, it enjoys a fan-base for Aamir and Salman's oustanding on-screen camaraderie. And who can forget Crime Master Gogo and Teja?