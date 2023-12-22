Animal 3 Weeks India Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor led major blockbuster adds Rs 50 crores; Netts 468 crores Hindi

Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol had a spectacular third week at the box office as it netted around Rs 50 crores. The numbers of Animal could have been 2 crores higher but the release of Dunki on Thursday resulted in a steep drop. With Salaar adding to the competition on Friday, the road for Animal gets even tougher but having said that, the film has punched higher than anyone expected.

Animal Adds A Spectacular Rs 50 Crores In Its Third Week At The Hindi Box Office

Animal after 3 weeks, stands at an enviable number of Rs 468 crores in Hindi. Rs 500 crores Hindi nett is the target and a lot depends on how the film fares with the new found competition. The collections of Animal have come despite the A-rating and long length. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's conviction has paid off the third time and Ranbir Kapoor has become a dependable box office force.

Ranbir Kapoor Will Have To Be Very Conscious Of His Movie Choices Going Forward

Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 has ended on an excellent note. After a good run with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Animal really took him in another league. The actor will have to be very conscious about his movie choices going forward. Animal is the fourth highest grossing Hindi film, in Hindi in India after Jawan, Pathaan and Gadar 2.

The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Animal In Hindi Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 52 crores 2 Rs 57 crores 3 Rs 61 crores 4 Rs 38 crores 5 Rs 32.50 crores 6 Rs 26 crores 7 Rs 22 crores 8 Rs 21.50 crores 9 Rs 31.50 crores 10 Rs 33.50 crores 11 Rs 13 crores 12 Rs 11.75 crores 13 Rs 9.75 crores 14 Rs 8.50 crores 15 Rs 8 crores 16 Rs 11.50 crores 17 Rs 13.50 crores 18 Rs 5.50 crores 19 Rs 5 crores 20 Rs 4.50 crores 21 Rs 2 crores Total Rs 468 crores nett in 21 days in Hindi

About Animal

A son (Ranbir Kapoor) undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father (Anil Kapoor) begins to fracture, and he becomes consumed by a quest for vengeance.

When And Where To Watch Animal

Animal can be watched at a theatre near you now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or through movie ticket booking applications and websites.

