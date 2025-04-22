Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Box Office: Kalyan Ram's movie washes out in North America; records terrible run

Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti in the lead, continues to struggle at the box office. The Telugu mass action drama directed by Pradeep Chilukuri met with average word-of-mouth, which led to a terrible theatrical run at the box office.

Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi washes out in North America

Like its poor domestic box office performance, the movie disappointed in the international markets too. The Kalyan Ram starrer is expected to wind its theatrical run under USD 100K in North America. It will be one of the lowest-earning movies of the actor in this territory after Entha Manchivaadavuraa and Sher.

Produced by NTR Arts, Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi turned out to be a disaster in its opening week itself. Released on the occasion of Good Friday, the movie will close its curtains very soon.

For the unversed, the Telugu action drama also stars alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Srikanth, and R. Sarathkumar. The movie served as a spiritual sequel to the 1990 movie, Karthavyam, starring Vijayashanti in the lead role as Vijayanthi IPS, and after 25 years, the actress reprised the same role in this movie as Kalyan Ram's mother.

Talking about its domestic performance, the movie has clocked over Rs 10 crore only in 4 days at the Telugu box office. Looking at its poor trends, the action drama is heading towards an unfortunate fate at the box office.

