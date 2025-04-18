Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi's Kalyan Ram doesn't want to do Malayalam films for theaters but ONLY OTT and the reason will shock you

Jr NTR’s brother and talented Telugu actor Kalyan Ram has delivered a promising number at the box office with his latest release, Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi. The film has maintained palpable excitement among fans and has been seeing a good response after its release today, March 18.

Amid all the heightened response coming towards his film, the actor in a recent interview talked about his habit of watching movies in other languages at home.

Advertisement

Kalyan Ram added that if given a chance, he would only like to do a Malayalam film in place of his usual Telugu, but it would be strictly for OTT.

Explaining his reason behind such a choice, he added, “If someone approaches me with a story that has a Malayalam flavor, I will do it, but I will release that film directly on OTT. I won’t do such stories for theater. I am very clear in my approach. I will look at a Malayalam movie in a certain way. They will be natural, slow, and won’t contain many fights. Comparatively, our Telugu films have a different style.”

Well, indeed, the history of South Indian cinema has showcased actors from different regional and language barriers overcoming them and doing films in other languages, too.

For the unversed, the pre-release event for Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi was attended by Kalyan Ram’s brother, Jr NTR. Despite his busy work front, the Devara star made it to the special day and strung hopeful lines of success about his brother’s film.

Advertisement

Speaking about the film, Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi is essentially a Telugu cop drama which has balanced emotional touchstones between the bonding of a mother and son, forming the base of the story.

Yesteryear actress Vijayashanti’s comeback project also features her as the mother in the film, and the visible equation between both of Kalyan Ram and her is the only factor that drives the film ahead.

ALSO READ: Thug Life First Single OUT: Wedding anthem Jinguchaa has Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan vibing as Sanya Malhotra sets the stage ablaze