Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi: Release date, run time, full star cast, plot and everything you need to know about Kalyan Ram’s action thriller

Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi is a much anticipated Telugu action thriller which will hit the theaters this week. The movie got extra attention, courtesy of its unique and promising storytelling, which centers around an unusual pair of mother and son. As the film inches towards its theatrical release, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi release date and star cast

Telugu cop action thriller Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi is slated to release theatrically on April 18. Starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead, the film has already gotten considerable attention all over social media. Jr NTR had been a special guest during a pre-release event for the movie.

Talking about the cast of the movie, besides Kalyan Ram, it stars Arjun Rampal, Saiee Manjrekar, Vijayashanti, B.S Avinash, Srikanth, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Sundip Ved, Reddi Bhanu Prasad, Charan Raj and others.

The film is written jointly by Hari Krishna Bhandari, Pradeep Chilukuri and Srikanth Vassa. Pradeep has directed the film as well.

Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi run time and certification

Kalyan Ram starrer Telugu actioner Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi has been certified with a U/A rating by the CBFC. The film, on the other hand, has a total run time of 2 hours.

Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi trailer and plot

From the very title itself, Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi comes across as a very different take on cop action drama, where the son identifies himself differently from his mother’s uniformed profession.

The premise of the film talks about how the son goes rogue and chooses a different path of life contrary to his righteous beliefs and identity as a ruthless cop. What follows next is mother and son, colliding due to their egos.

