Article 370 Box Office Day 5: Yami Gautam led film continues its triumphant journey; Adds Rs 3.10 crores nett

Article 370 directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, produced by Aditya Dhar and starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani among others registered a very strong first Tuesday hold at the box office as it dropped by just around 5-7 percent to nett Rs 3.10 crores. The hold of Article 370 is strong and with no significant competition in its second week, one can expect it to remain the first preference for Hindi movie viewers.

With A Very Strong Tuesday Hold, Article 370 Secures A Hit Verdict For Itself At The Indian Box Office

Article 370's collections after 5 days stand at just under Rs 30 crores and the week 1 is headed towards the Rs 35 crore mark. In all probability, it can be expected that the Yami Gautam film will double its week 1 cume unless something goes dramatically wrong. Article 370 is now a certified hit in India. Conversely, the collections internationally are slightly underwhelming, a good enough reason being its ban in gulf countries. The worldwide cume of the film after 5 days stands at Rs 41 crores gross and based on the second week trend, one can confirm whether it is going to enter the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide club or not.

Article 370's Box Office Performance Is The Most Impressive Of All Hindi Films That Have Released In 2024

In the first couple of months, Article 370's collections are the most convincing of all the Bollywood films that have released so far, although films like Fighter and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya have/may end up having higher grosses. There is a lot of exciting content to look forward to for Hindi movie enthusiasts and the hope is that 2024 ends up as a successful box office year after what has been a blockbuster 2023.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Article 370 Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 5.50 crores 2 Rs 8 crores 3 Rs 9.75 crores 4 Rs 3.25 crores 5 Rs 3.10 crores Total Rs 29.60 crores nett in India in 5 days

Watch the Article 370 Trailer

About Article 370

Article 370 The Movie is Aditya Suhas Jambhale's interpretation of all the events that conspired in the abrogation of the Article 370 on the 5th of August, 2019. While Yami Gautam plays NIA officer Zooni Haksar, Priyamani portrays Rajeshwari Swaminathan, the lady responsible for assigning the task of repealing Article 370 to Zooni Haksar. The story of how Article 370 was abrogated is shown very systematically in 6 parts.

Article 370 In Theatres

