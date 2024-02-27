Article 370 Box Office Day 4: Yami Gautam led political thriller passes Monday test; Adds Rs 3.25 crores nett

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, produced by Aditya Dhar and costarring Priyamani held well at the box office on first Monday as it netted around Rs 3-3.50 crores. While Article 370's numbers are around 40 percent down from the first day, the drop from the fair value of the first day is practically 0 as there was a flat Rs 99 scheme on day 1 that boosted the numbers significantly.

Article 370 Held Very Well At The Box Office On First Monday

After 4 days, the sum total of Article 370 stands at Rs 26.50 crores and week 1 looks to close in the vicinity of Rs 34-35 crores. With no significant competition the coming week except for the Hollywood release Dune 2, one can expect Article 370 to remain the most preferred release for the second consecutive week. The hold over the second weekend will determine where the film is headed in its lifetime. Due to the controlled budget, the political-thriller led by Yami Gautam is going to be profitable for everyone involved. Infact, the distributors publicly shared how pleased they are with the response that they have got for the film.

While Article 370 Heads Towards A Hit, Crakk Seals A Disastrous Fate

Article 370 released alongside Crakk and that film has totally fizzled out. A lifetime of Rs 10 crores is what it targets and this is alarmingly low for a movie that's budget is just fractionally under Rs 100 crores. Yes it got juicy non-theatrical deals but it is still going to be a big losing venture.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Article 370 Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 5.50 crores 2 Rs 8 crores 3 Rs 9.75 crores 4 Rs 3.25 crores Total Rs 26.50 crores nett in India in 4 days

Watch the Article 370 Trailer

About Article 370

Article 370 The Movie is Aditya Suhas Jambhale's interpretation of all the events that conspired in the abrogation of the Article 370 on the 5th of August, 2019. While Yami Gautam plays NIA officer Zooni Haksar, Priyamani portrays Rajeshwari Swaminathan, the lady responsible for assigning the task of repealing Article 370 to Zooni Haksar. The story of how Article 370 was abrogated is shown very systematically in 6 parts.

Article 370 In Theatres

Article 370 now plays at a theatre near you. The movie's tickets can be bought online via online ticketing websites or can be purchased from the box office outside the cinema. Have you watched Article 370 yet?

