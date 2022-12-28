Avatar: The Way of Water soars past $1 billion at worldwide box office

Way of Water is only the fourth movie to reach the coveted club in the post-pandemic era. Prior to this, Spider-man: No Way Home ($1.908 billion), Top Gun: Maverick ($1.489 billion) and Jurassic World: Dominion ($1.001 billion) were the other three movies to do so.

With around $315 million domestic and $710 million from international markets, Avatar: The Way of Water swims past the $1 billion mark worldwide. As of Tuesday, the global box office tally of the Avatar sequel stands at $1.025 billion. James Cameron’s pandora epic has eclipsed the milestone in 14 days, as the sixth fastest film to reach the ten-figure benchmark. The original Avatar was the fastest to reach to billion-dollars back in 2009 taking 19 days.

As the holiday season continues, Way of Water is expected to continue performing well at the box office, particularly in western markets where the post-Christmas period is typically a lucrative time for movie theatres. Through New Year’s day, the film will reach $1.30 billion globally. The film faces very little competition in January, which should help with the late legs. If current trends continue, it is likely that Avatar: The Way of Water will reach the $2 billion mark by the end of its box office run.

The has also performed exceptionally well in India, earning a total of Rs. 335 crores so far. India has consistently ranked among the top-performing markets for the film, currently being the sixth biggest contributor, ahead of typically bigger markets such as the United Kingdom, Japan, Mexico, and Australia. When considering the number of viewers, India comes in second only to North America, with a total of over 14 million tickets sold to date, surpassing even China.

The top markets through Tuesday for Avatar: Way of Water are as follows:

North America - $315 million

China - $109 million

France - $68 million

South Korea - $57 million

Germany - $47 million

India - $40.50 million

United Kingdom - $36 million

Mexico - $29 million

Australia - $25.50 million

Italy - $24 million

Spain - $21.50 million