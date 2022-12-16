Avatar: The Way of Water first day box office estimates; Second biggest ever for Hollywood, HUGE in AP/Nizam
Avatar: The Way of Water is off to a big start at the Indian box office, with early estimates putting the first-day number over Rs. 35 crores nett, which will be the second-highest opening day ever for Hollywood, just behind Avengers: Endgame. These numbers can rise up to Rs. 38 crores when the actuals arrive, though Rs. 40 crores seems mostly out of reach at this moment. James Cameron's sequel to the highest-grossing movie in the world, is the widest release ever for Hollywood in India, playing at nearly 4000 screens.
The film performed best in South India, with all-time record opening day in AP/Nizam and Kerala while runner-up in Tamil Nadu and Mysore. North India was relatively slower with first-day numbers looking to be under Infinity War, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Multiverse of Madness. AP/Nizam is simply historic and can go on to hit Rs. 10 crores Nett first day, which will be double of the previous record held by No Way Home.
Now, these numbers are obviously big, but there were expectations for the film to take down Endgame's record, though those were mostly quashed when the pre-sales weren't that strong. Recently only MCU films have been able to take big starts at the Indian box office from the Hollywood side of things but unfortunately, none of them got the reception right and failed to deliver in the long run. Here the initial reception seems positive and the film isn't supposed to be as front-loaded as MCU films. With the holiday period ahead, the film can go on to post a big lifetime number, possibly taking down Endgame.
