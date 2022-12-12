RRR becomes Biggest Indian film in Japan; Beats 24 years old record of Rajinikanth starrer Muthu

Muthu’s over two decades of reign as the biggest Indian film in Japan has come to an end. Over the weekend, SS Rajamouli’s RRR took that position pushing Muthu to the second position. As of Sunday, RRR has earned ¥403 million ($2.87 million), besting Muthu’s ¥400 million. The number for Muthu is a generally accepted figure, the actuals could be slightly higher or lower, so it is possible that RRR may not have the record yet but since there is little to no confirmation on that, it will do.

Released in October, RRR had the biggest release for an Indian film and it scored the biggest start for an Indian film with ¥35 million opening weekend. Since then the film has performed steadily reaching the ¥400 million mark on Sunday. The film is now in its eighth week and still going strong and can go on to breach the ¥500 million mark.