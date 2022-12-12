RRR becomes Biggest Indian film in Japan; Beats 24 years old record of Rajinikanth starrer Muthu
Muthu’s over two decades of reign as the biggest Indian film in Japan has come to an end. Over the weekend, SS Rajamouli’s RRR took that position pushing Muthu to the second position. As of Sunday, RRR has earned ¥403 million ($2.87 million), besting Muthu’s ¥400 million. The number for Muthu is a generally accepted figure, the actuals could be slightly higher or lower, so it is possible that RRR may not have the record yet but since there is little to no confirmation on that, it will do.
Released in October, RRR had the biggest release for an Indian film and it scored the biggest start for an Indian film with ¥35 million opening weekend. Since then the film has performed steadily reaching the ¥400 million mark on Sunday. The film is now in its eighth week and still going strong and can go on to breach the ¥500 million mark.
The box office collections of RRR in Japan are as follows:
Week 0 - ¥9.14 million
Week 1 - ¥72.21 million
Week 2 - ¥72.22 million (+0.01%)
Week 3 - ¥65.37 million (-9.48%)
Week 4 - ¥44.96 million (-31.22%)
Week 5 - ¥49.96 million (+1.11%)
Week 6 - ¥47.85 million (-4.22%)
Week 7 - ¥27.80 million approx (-41.90%)
8th Weekend - ¥13.50 million approx (-8%)
Total - ¥403 million
Japan isn’t a regular market for Indian cinema as the international box office is limited largely to diaspora audiences living there and Japan doesn’t have a lot of those. SS Rajamouli has found a niche there with the Baahubali franchise and now RRR has taken that to a notch higher. When such breakouts happen, there are chances of doors opening for other films, one seen in China post-Dangal. This isn't as big a breakout as Dangal was in China but it still is a start.
