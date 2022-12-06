Avatar: The Way of Water advance booking report; Sold more than 2 lakhs tickets at Indian box office

The premium formats make up a large chunk of film’s sales, with IMAX accounting for a third of total sales while 4DX makes another 15 per cent. South Indian cities of Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai are the top locations followed by Mumbai and Delhi in the North. So far only the national chains have opened sales in North India, while in the South some single screens and regional plexes are on sale as well. The national chains are therefore contributing 75 per cent of the total sales, with the biggest of them PVR having 85,000 tickets sold as of today morning. The full fledge advance is expected to open this weekend.

With ten days to release, Avatar: The Way of Water has sold more than 2 lakhs tickets in advance in India. The pre-sales for the film started fifteen days ago last month, selling 2.15 lakhs tickets worth Rs. 8.50 crores ($1 million) as of Tuesday morning. Of the total sales, Rs. 3.50 crores are for the opening day, while the rest are for Saturday and Sunday.

Pre-sales in India generally start just a couple of days before release, it was only this year we saw some Hollywood films jumping the start early by weeks. Even with the early start, the majority of sales still come in the final days leading to release. There aren’t a lot many titles to compare the film with but among those which opened the bookings earlier than usual, Avatar 2 is well ahead of all but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with both having similar sales at the same time.

The expectations for Avatar 2 are huge in trade with an opening day number at record or close to record levels expected, so why are pre-sales just similar to Doctor Strange? ‘Multiverse of Madness’ was an MCU tentpole, which had a big fan-heavy demand, that tends to make sales frontloaded, while in the case of Avatar, it is likely to play better with the general audience. So despite pre-sales being similar to Doctor Strange at the same time, Avatar 2 should be opening to a bigger number than Doctor Strange. At least that’s how it is supposed to be.

Spider-man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2 are the top pre-sellers from Hollywood in India Post-CoVID, both having Rs. 40 crores plus final pre-sales. Avengers: Endgame holds the all-time record, way ahead of everything else at a monstrous Rs. 80 crores. Avatar as of now is not expected to reach Endgame but it can target to top the first two.

