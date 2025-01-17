Azaad and Emergency Final Advance Booking PIC: Rasha-Aaman film sells 17K tickets while Kangana's movie sells 34K; both benefit from Cinema Lovers Day

Two new Hindi releases are ready to test their box office fate from tomorrow onwards- Azaad and Emergency. Both titles will benefit from Cinema Lovers Day, where ticket fares are slashed to Rs 99 per ticket in all standard formats across the nation. Here's how these movies have performed in their advance booking.

Azaad sells 17K tickets in advance; Emergency records DOUBLE admits in top chains

Marking the acting debuts of Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani, Azaad has recorded decent pre-sales of 17,000 in the top three national chains: PVR Inox, Cinepolis, and Cinepolis. A major chunk of tickets were booked at PVR Inox.

While on the other hand, Kangana Ranaut's political drama based on a true story, Emergency, witnessed almost double admits than Azaad. The biographical drama of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has sold around 34,000 tickets in PVR Inox and Cinepolis. One-third of the total pre-sales were registered at the Cinepolis cinema chain.

Azaad and Emergency depends heavily on word-of-mouth and spot-booking

Both the weekend releases have minimal buzz among the audience. If the initial word-of-mouth is supported, both titles will see an instant boost in occupancy throughout the day as tickets will be available at much cheaper rates.

As per Pinkvilla Predicts, Both Azaad and Emergency are expected to open under Rs 2 crore each on their opening day, despite Cinema Lovers Day's offer. While Azaad is predicted to open in the vicinity of Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1.50 crore, the Kangana Ranaut starrer is likely to open in the range of Rs 1.50 crore to Rs 2 crore. Further, the public reception will determine how far they can go at the box office.

Other than Azaad and Emergency, Allu Arjun's historic blockbuster Pushpa 2 reloaded is also expected to attract a significant chunk of the audience. The reloaded version of Pushpa 2 offers 20 minutes of extra footage of Allu Arjun bashing the opponents.

It will be interesting to see which film emerges as the top choice among the audience on 2025's first Cinema Lovers Day.

